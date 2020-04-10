Coronavirus Hotspots in Mumbai: BMC identifies about 381 COVID-19 containment zones | Check full list

Image Source : AP he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified over 381 ‘containment zones or no go zones’ across the city with the help of Mumbai Police.

Considering rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, authorities on Thursday sealed COVID-19 hotspots across the city, including Dharavi area. On Wednesday, BMC made wearing masks compulsory in Mumbai.

List of roads that will be sealed with immediate effect in Mumbai's Dharavi:

Mahim Fatak

Andhra Valley Road

Dharavi Main Road

Dharavi Cross Road

Matunga Labour Camp

Sant Rohidas Marg

T.H.Katariya Marg

A.K.G. Nagar

Madina Nagar

Chitranagari

BMC has banned all unlicensed vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in containment area or buffer zone in Dharavi to prevent further spread of the virus. Only medical outlets are allowed to function. The number of containment zones in Mumbai has also increased from 146 on 31 March to 381 on Thursday. These include housing societies, slum pockets, and hospitals, including Wockhardt Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, and Bhatia Hospital.

BMC has barred the entry or exit of people from the containment zones. The municipal corporation said it will start providing door-to-door service for essentials items soon, reports ANI.

Maharashtra has also classified containment zones as simple zones (with one case) and cluster containment zones (with 3-5 cases), besides creating a buffer zone around these containment zones.

The Ministry of Health defines COVID-19 containment zones as the area where several positive cases of Coronavirus are found.

“The cluster containment strategy would be to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by detecting cases in the nascent stage, breaking the chain of transmission and preventing its spread to new areas. This would include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts and risk communication to create awareness among the public on preventive public health measures,” said the Ministry of Health.

List of all the ward-wise containment zones in Mumbai:

Ward A

Perigreen house Ballard Pier, Kumtha Street, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road

Ward D

Ridge Road, Bay View, Hill View, Poornima, Sumangal, Elcide Building. Walkeshwar Road, Goenka House (A and B wing), Sankalp, Sanidhya, Shrikrishna Mahal, Arisha Mahal, Sathlug Terrace, Queen Boulevard Peddar Road, New Gardenia, Nilkamal, Devashish, Padam Building, Bhagwat Niwas, Vimala Mahal, Jindal Bungalow, Suryakiran Girnar Apartments, Sanskriti, Shivam, Akashdeep, Alankar Building, Bhagwandas chawl. Orchid enclave (A and B wing), Mustan Apartments (A and B wing), Balwas Hotel Heera Panna (B wing), Seagle (A and B wing, Cadbury House, National Garage, Vasundara Bhavan Orbit HT (A, B A and C wings), Shaanka Sheth Mansion, D ward Municipal building, Bhaji Falli, Matru Mandir Jaslok Hospital, Diya Mansion, Aditya Birla Bungalow, Mitra Kunj building, Makabi Minar, Sukh Shanti Opera House Hostel, Fateh Manzil, Purushottam Niwas, BhatWadi Building Nepean Sea Road, Shimla House, Mehrina, Malabar Apartments Hanumant Bhuvan, Sagar Kunj, Brighten, Geetanjali, Dariya Mahal A K Marg, Najma Building, Garden View, Karim Building, Nirmal Nivas Hermes House, Vijay Sales, Uman Chamber, Laddabhai Mansion Angel Building, Berivilla, Dhan House, Dobh Villa

Ward E

Siddhivinayak, Vasudeo Pringle Marg, BMC building, Stable Street BIT chawl, Kushnumma Apartment, Suhag Palace, YMC Raod, SK Haffizzudin Marg, Morlane Wockhardt Hospital, Dr Anandarao Nair Road

Ward F/S

Narayan Ashram, Ganesh Galli

Ward G/N

Dr Baliga Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Dharavi

Ward K/E

Shiv Shakti Apt. CHS, Shraddhanand Rd Vileparle (East) Padmavati CHS, Azad Road, Vileparle (East) Guru Arjun Dev CHS, Mahakali Caves Rd, Andheri (East), Bindra Complex Koliwada Plot, Jogeshwari (East), Slum Area Prem Nagar, Madras Majeed, Jogeshwari (East) Franciswadi, Jogeshwari East

Ward K/W

21 A wing, New Heritage CHS, Minarette, 6th Floor, Flat No. 603, Khatiaj Hightech Tower, Kanwal Building Mateshwari Chawl Flat No. 502, Om Viraj Building, Paliram Road C-304, Redrose Raviraj Complex, Off New Road, Andheri Flat No.1503, Dhiraj Gaurav Heights, Near Infinity Mall A16, Building, No.48, LSMCHS, Manish Nagar, Andheri (W)

Ward P/S

Kailas Ram Krupa Building, Upper Govind Nagar, Malad (East) Deep Sadan Society, SV Road Anmol Towers

Ward P/N

Hanuman Nagar, Kurar, Quiescent Heights, Mindspace, Raheja Township, Interface Society, Farm Manor Society, Labour Colony, Holy Prophet School, Suresh Building, NCC Plot No. 38, Malvani

Ward R/S

Kalpataru Garden CHSL, Ronak Arcade, Videocon Tower, Tirumala Krupa, Highland Complex, Acme Oasis, Sunshine Society, 5 buildings of Sapphire Heights Complex, Subhash Building

Ward R/N

Valmiki Chawl, Padwal Chawl Ward L Mushtaq Compound, Regal House Building, Dular Pachu Chawl, Pranam Housing Society, Gulshan Manzil Ward N A Wing - Parasnath Building, Sudha Park, Ghatkopar (East)

Other areas

Birnchwood and Brentwood building,Hiranandani,Powai(14 days containment completed on01.04.2020)Mumbai-76

Prathmesh View residency , Village Road,Subhash Nagar,Nahur West,Mumbai-78

Divine CHs, Sububi CHS,Behind tirandaz School,front of Sainath Nagar,Powai IIt,Mumbai-76

Mhada Building Chawl Type 1/R,Room no 108,Kannamvar nagar,Vikroli esast,Mumbai 83

Ambika niwas,Neharu nagar,Kanjur East Mumbai-42

Vishvashanti CHS,Near Omega School,Khadan,Khindipada,Mumbai-78

Panchashil Society,Chaitanya Nagar,Opp IIT main gate,Powai,Mumbai-76

Tagor Nagar Group no 8,Vikhroli east Mumbai 83

Nanda sawant chawl,Sai nagar,Bhandup east mumbai 42

Samruddhi Garden BLDG,LBS road,Bhandup west,Mumbai-78,Joy Homes CHs LTD,LBS road,Behind dena bank,kashi nagar,valmiki nagar,Bhandup west,Mumbai-78

Anand Thakur Chawl Near Shivsena Shakha Khindipada 400078

Sitaram Jadhav Chawl Behind Mangat Petrol Pump Kaju Hill, Ganesh Nager, Bhandup(W) 400078

Nirmala Kumar Chawl Khindipada Darga Road, Nirmala Kumar Chawl Mulund (W) 400078

Room no. 1, Chawl no.1 Narayan CHS Sai Hill Bhandup (W) 400078

B-405 Arogyasadan Society Juvekar Road Bhandup (E) 400042

Buildings around Ambey ashirwad building ,chafekar bandhu road ,mulund east.4000811. Mulund east 400081

12 buildings around royal park ,madanmohan malviya road,mulund west 400080

MCGM quarters 18 buildings of mcgm staff quarters bhandup complex mulund west 400080

