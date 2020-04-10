Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi: Malviya Nagar to Dwarka; List of 25 high-risk COVID-19 areas

The Delhi government on Thursday updated the list of hotspots in the national capital adding a few more places taking the total number of high-risk COVID-19 areas to 25.

Bengali Market was added in the list on Wednesday night itself after three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported while four new zones -- Shashtri Market in JJ Colony, Sadar Bazar, B1 and B2 blocks in Paschim Vihar, Nizamuddin Dargah and Nizamudding Basti -- were added on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his video address to the citizens of Delhi presented a status report on the measures taken by the government to contain COVID-19 epidemic and also insisted on wearing masks which helps in stopping the spread of the virus.

List of 25 high-risk COVID-19 areas which have been sealed:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire effected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Shahajahanabad Society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D blocks)

7. B Block Jhangirpuri;

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

10. Three Galis of Khichirpur, including Gali containing H. No. 5/387

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I Extension

13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

14. Gali No 4, from H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

15 Gali No 4, from H. No J-3/101 to H. No. J-3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension

16. Gali No 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

17. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri

19. F-70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

21. B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar

22. Bengali Market

23. Nizamuddin Basti

24. Nizamuddin Dargah

25. Shastri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)

