Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi: Malviya Nagar to Dwarka; List of 25 high-risk COVID-19 areas

The Delhi government on Thursday updated the list of hotspots in the national capital adding a few more places taking the total number of high-risk COVID-19 areas to 25. The initial list which had 20 hotspots was released by the government on Wednesday while on Thursday five more places were identified as hotspots.
Bengali Market was added in the list on Wednesday night itself after three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported while four new zones -- Shashtri Market in JJ Colony, Sadar Bazar, B1 and B2 blocks in Paschim Vihar, Nizamuddin Dargah and Nizamudding Basti -- were added on Thursday.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his video address to the citizens of Delhi presented a status report on the measures taken by the government to contain COVID-19 epidemic and also insisted on wearing masks which helps in stopping the spread of the virus.
List of 25 high-risk COVID-19 areas which have been sealed:
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire effected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. Shahajahanabad Society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
4. Dinpur Village
5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
6. Nizamuddin West (G and D blocks)
7. B Block Jhangirpuri;
8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri
9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
10. Three Galis of Khichirpur, including Gali containing H. No. 5/387
11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar
12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I Extension
13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj
14. Gali No 4, from H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
15 Gali No 4, from H. No J-3/101 to H. No. J-3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension
16. Gali No 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
17. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri
19. F-70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony
20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
21. B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar
22. Bengali Market
23. Nizamuddin Basti
24. Nizamuddin Dargah
25. Shastri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)
