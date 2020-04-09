591 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours: Check statewise tally as figure soars to 5865

Image Source : AP File

India's coronavirus tally has gone up to 5865, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 6 PM on thursday. At least 591 new cases of the virus emerged with 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra remained on top of the list with cases at 1135 while 117 were either discharged, cured or migrated. The tally includes 72 deaths, which is the maximum number in a state. Tamil Nadu stood second with 738 cases and eight deaths. Next is the national capital where 669 cases of the virus have been reported with nine deaths.

STATEWISE TALLY OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA

S.NO. NAME OF STATE/UT TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 71 FOREIGN NATIONALS) MIGRATED/CURED/DISCHARGED DEATHS 1 Andhra Pradesh 348 6 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 28 0 0 5 Bihar 39 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 669 21 9 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 179 25 16 11 Haryana 169 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 158 4 4 14 Jharkhand 13 0 0 15 Karnataka 181 28 5 16 Kerala 345 83 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 259 0 16 19 Maharashtra 1135 117 72 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 42 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 101 4 8 25 Rajasthan 383 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 738 21 8 27 Telengana 442 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 410 31 4 31 West Bengal 103 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 5865* 478 169 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

