591 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours: Check statewise tally as figure soars to 5865

India's coronavirus tally has gone up to 5865, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 6 PM on thursday. At least 591 new cases of the virus emerged with 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra remained on top of the list with cases at 1135 while 117 were either discharged, cured or migrated. The tally includes 72 deaths, which is the maximum number in a state. Tamil Nadu stood second with 738 cases and eight deaths. Next is the national capital where 669 cases of the virus have been reported with nine deaths.
STATEWISE TALLY OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA
|S.NO.
|NAME OF STATE/UT
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 71 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|MIGRATED/CURED/DISCHARGED
|DEATHS
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|348
|6
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|28
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|39
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|669
|21
|9
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|179
|25
|16
|11
|Haryana
|169
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|158
|4
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|13
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|181
|28
|5
|16
|Kerala
|345
|83
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|259
|0
|16
|19
|Maharashtra
|1135
|117
|72
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|42
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|101
|4
|8
|25
|Rajasthan
|383
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|738
|21
|8
|27
|Telengana
|442
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|410
|31
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|103
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|5865*
|478
|169
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation