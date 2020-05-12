Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Coronavirus mortality rate lowest in India, recovery rate is getting better: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, said that coronavirus recovery rate in India was getting better. He was addressing the media.

"Recovery rate of coronavirus cases is improving. It is 31.7 per cent currently," said Harsh Vardhan.

Harsh Vardhan added that mortality rate in India is one of the lowest in the world.

"In the fight against #COVID19 our mortality rate is about the lowest in the world. Today the mortality rate is around 3.2%, in several states it is even less than this. Global fatality rate is around 7-7.5%" he said.

Health Minister also noted that number of days in which coronavirus cases were doubling in the country. 14 days ago, the doubling rate was 10.9 days, but now, the same has come to 12.2 days.

The positive sentiment was seen echoed in Uttar Pradesh. State's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Tuesday said that tally of discharged people was more than that of active cases.

"This has happened for the first time that yesterday our tally of discharged people was higher than active cases of #COVID19 reported in the state. 1758 people were discharged and 1735 active cases were reported in the state yesterday," Prasad was quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Additional Home Secretary Avneesh Awasthi appealed people of the state to respect the migrant workers entering the state.

"Chief Minister has instructed all officials to respect migrant workers entering the state. Noone should walk on foot. If anyone is seen walking on foot, state administration should ensure that these people should reach home safely," said Avneesh Awasthi, Additional Chief Home Secretary, Uttar Pradesh.

