Image Source : PTI (FILE) GoAir brings back about 5,000 Indian nationals from Gulf countries (Representative image)

Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday said it brought home around 5,000 Indian nationals, who were stuck in some of the Gulf countries amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, through 28 chartered flights operated between June 9 and June 20.

These Indian passengers were flown from Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha and Dammam to the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi and Kannur, GoAir said in a statement.

"GoAir has operated 28 international private charter flights between June 9 and June 20 and helped 4,964 Indians unite with their loved ones back home," the statement said.

"A total of 2,451 Indian citizens flew back from Kuwait to Ahmedabad, Kannur, Kochi and Lucknow; 549 from Dubai to Kannur and Kochi; 544 from Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad, Kannur and Kochi; 541 from Muscat to Kannur and Lucknow, 528 from Doha to Kannur and Bengaluru and 351 from Dammam to Kannur and Lucknow," it added.

Besides, GoAir concluded phase 3 of 'Vande Bharat Mission' to repatriate stranded India citizens with a total of three flights -- Kuwait to Ahmedabad, Dammam to Lucknow and Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad, it said, adding that as many as 530 people were flown by the airline as part of this mission.

"GoAir expresses its deep gratitude to the governments of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait as well as the Indian government besides other stakeholders who provided all the necessary support for the operations of these flights," a GoAir spokesperson said in the statement.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage