4, including 3 of a family, test positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Four people, including three of a family, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total cases in the district to 36, officials said.

Those tested positive include the wife (37), sister (25) and son (5) of a man from Accheja village in Dadri area who was detected with the infection on March 28, Health Department officials here said.

Another positive case has come from Ghodi Baccheda village in Greater Noida and the patient is a 21-year-old man, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 75 cases, while the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, and the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.