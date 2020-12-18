Coronavirus tally in India rises to 99.79 lakh; total recoveries cross 95 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus tally in India rises to 99.79 lakh

With 22,890 new coronavirus infections in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.79 lakh. While total recoveries crossed the 95 lakh-mark with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Now, the total COVID-19 cases mounted to 99,79,447 and the total number of recovered patients stands at 95,20,827, as per the Union Health Ministry's updated data released on Friday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,20,827 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.40 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 1,44,789 as 338 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day. There are 3,13,831 active cases in the country which comprise 3.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 15,89,18,646 samples have been tested so far with 11,13,406 samples being tested on Thursday.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 92 4707 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 4454 865825 7069 3 Arunachal Pradesh 258 16290 55 4 Assam 3523 210615 1010 5 Bihar 5279 237770 1337 6 Chandigarh 584 18017 304 7 Chhattisgarh 17407 242922 3156 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 3344 2 9 Delhi 12198 590977 10182 10 Goa 975 48054 716 11 Gujarat 12449 215528 4211 12 Haryana 7013 245933 2782 13 Himachal Pradesh 6139 44146 858 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4327 111164 1826 15 Jharkhand 1629 109696 1007 16 Karnataka 15224 878696 11981 17 Kerala 58311 627364 2734 18 Ladakh 497 8623 123 19 Madhya Pradesh 12156 212351 3442 20 Maharashtra*** 64053 1774255 48499 21 Manipur 1872 25250 332 22 Meghalaya 686 12322 133 23 Mizoram 164 3923 7 24 Nagaland 547 11200 73 25 Odisha 2738 320584 1825 26 Puducherry 307 36693 622 27 Punjab 6045 150636 5150 28 Rajasthan 13647 279717 2589 29 Sikkim 294 4990 122 30 Tamil Nadu 9829 781745 11942 31 Telangana 7040 271649 1506 32 Tripura 270 32471 378 33 Uttarakhand 6062 77243 1384 34 Uttar Pradesh 18150 544503 8136 35 West Bengal 19597 501624 9235 Total# 313831 9520827 144789

Latest India News