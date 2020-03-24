Visakhapatnam records 3 fresh cases of coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus positive cases from Visakhapatnam district, taking the number of such cases in the state to 10.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus positive cases from Visakhapatnam district, taking the number of such cases in the state to 10. Following a review meeting on the situation on Tuesday, State Health Minister Alla Nani said that necessary measures are being taken to control the spread of the COVID-19.

Speaking to the media, the minister emphasised that the people's participation in corona control is very crucial and requested the public to practice social distancing. He also stressed that people should remain at home and strictly follow government orders in this regard.

While stating that the persons returning from abroad are required to report voluntarily for COVID19 clearances, the minister warned that legal action would be taken if the regulations are not followed. On Monday, a youth returning from London to Visakhapatnam had tested positive, taking the total to seven COVID-cases in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government has imposed a virtual curfew till March 31 in line with the Indian government's moves to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Nani said that 20 committees have been appointed to control the corona. Taking a pot-shot at former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu,the minister said such people should refrain from resorting to scare mongering leading to fear among the people.