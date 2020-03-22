Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Statewide lockdown announced till March 31

Coronavirus Crisis: Lockdown announced in Andhra Pradesh till March 31

Andhra Pradesh has become the latest state in India after Telangana, West Bengal and New Delhi to announce a statewide lockdown to counter the growing threat of COVID-19.

CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people to remain indoors till the month end to save themselves and society from the virus.

He announced that the public transport services will remain suspended during the period. The state would also close its borders with neighbouring states to stop movement of people.

He said only essential services would be exempted from the lockdown. Shops selling essential commodities would remain open.

Jagan announced that every family under below poverty line will be provided Rs 1,000 and one kg free dal through fair price shops. Monthly ration for the white ration card holders will be made available on March 29.