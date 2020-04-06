Coronavirus crisis: Salary cut for PM, President, Vice President and MPs

Coronavirus crisis: 30% salary cut for PM, President, Ministers, MPs

The Union Cabinet Monday gave its nod to the temporary suspension of MPLADS fund for two fiscals in order to manage the health and impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The Cabinet, held via video conferencing, okayed reduction in the allowances, pension of MPs by 30 percent for one year to fight the deadly virus. Prime Minister, President, Vice President, and Governors too have decided to take a pay cut. The total amount would go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the prime minister's official residence along with some senior officials while other members of the Cabinet were connected via a video link from their offices and residences.

