Coronavirus Pandemic: First COVID-19 death in Delhi | 10 points

A 68-year-old woman died on Friday night due to the deadly coronavirus in New Delhi. Her son was already found positive for coronavirus as he was travelling to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and February 22. Coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread infections and deaths all around the world. In India, the number of infected persons has risen to 81.

In order to prevent the spreading of infection, several states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Karnataka are shutting down public places like cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools among other public sites.

Coronavirus pandemic: What we know so far

WHO on Friday evening addressed a press conference on the coronavirus epidemic, as the case count crossed 5,000 globally Maharashtra has closed gyms, swimming pool, cinema halls and theatres in major metros in state like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered closure of all schools and colleges till March 31. Uttar Pradesh has closed all schools and colleges till March 22 Delhi government has already ordered the closure of cinema halls, schools and colleges til March 31 Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered closure of primary schools, Anganwadi centres and cinema halls in five districts of Jammu. Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa has said that all ll malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings had been banned for a week. Madhya Pradesh has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the state. Tamil Nadu Education Department on Friday declared a holiday for pre-primary, primary students in 7 districts, till March 31. Coronavirus outbreak has caused even Indian Army to keep its recruitment drive on hold for a month.

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

