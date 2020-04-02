Image Source : PTI Nizamuddin Markaz: 23 out of 24 persons tested in LNJP Hospital found positive for coronavirus. (Representative image)

Coronavirus: Evacuees from Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi are increasingly being found positive for coronavirus infection. Those who attended the congregation held in the month of March have also come in contact with people in their hometowns across the country. This has become a major issue and number of state governments are trying to contain the situation

Now, 23 out of 24 evacuees from Nizamuddin Markaz have been tested positive for coronavirus infection. All of them are currently admitted in Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi. Dr JC Pasi, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said earlier on Thursday that 188 evacuees from Nizamuddin Markaz have been admitted in the hospital.

So far108 people who attended the Markaz have been found positive for COVID-19. They are admitted to different hospitals in New Delhi.

According to Union Health Ministry, 219 people in New Delhi have been found positive for coronavirus. There have been 4 deaths.

