Coronavirus: Maharashtra infection tally nears 2 thousand, 91 deaths in Mumbai alone

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state inched close to 2 thousand on Sunday. As of 9 pm on Sunday, the number of total confirmed cases in Maharashtra was 1982. Mumbai continues to be the worst-hit city in the state. Out of 149 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone accounts for 91.

On Sunday, 221 new coronavirus cases were found in Maharashtra while the number of deaths was 22.

In Mumbai, 146 suspected patients were admitted to various hospitals on Sunday. There have been 1399 confirmed cases in Mumbai so far.

The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till April 30. That means lockdown in the state will go beyond national lockdown that at present is expected to come to an end on April 14. There is still a possibility of a fresh announcement from the central government.

Maharashtra Government on Sunday decided to cancel school and college examination in light of coronavirus outbreak. Exams of 9th and 11th standard have been cancelled altogether. Likewise, a paper pf 10th standard has also been cancelled.

