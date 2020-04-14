From 'Unfit to bathe' to 'Safe to drink': COVID-19 lockdown improves Ganga water quality rapidly

Image Source : PTI Drastic decrease in human activity has been a boon to holiest river in the country

Nature reclaims its space, it heals quickly and takes back what is taken away from it, usually by humanity. We've all read this atleast a thousand time in books but coronavirus lockdown has made us all witness this before our eyes.

The waters of river Ganga have become so clean during the lockdown period that they are fit to even drink!

Yes, you read that correctly.

Rewind a few months and you'd find that water in the holiest river of the country was not even fit to bathe in.

How did this happen?

An IIT-BHU professor also told ANI that one-tenth of the pollutants in the Ganga come from industries, nearby hotels and other sources.

But in the current lockdown, EVERYTHING is shut. That means industries on the banks of the river, hotels aren't dumping their waste in the river.

The footfall of lakhs has dwindled as well. Har ki paudi ghat in Haridwar sees lakhs of visitors on daily basis. But during coronavirus lockdown, not even a fraction of them are able to come.

Miracles of decreased human activity was seen elsewhere in the country as well.

Even before the national lockdown, the state of Maharashtra had declared a stringent lockdown that included stoppage of Mumbai local train services. These trains ferry 65 lakh passengers daily. The decrease in human activity inside one of India's most polluted cities resulted in dolphins returning to Mumbai coast

The examples are many and plenty across the world. One only wishes this could happen daily.

