India witnesses record 3,46,786 COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in a day

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,624 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,19,838 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,38,67,997. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,66,10,481, with 25,52,940 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,89,544. A total of 13,83,79,832 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
According to the ICMR, 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to April 22 with 17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|146
|7
|5358
|49
|65
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|74231
|7287
|927418
|4441
|7579
|38
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|453
|73
|16921
|61
|56
|4
|Assam
|13942
|2024
|218339
|348
|1172
|12
|5
|Bihar
|76420
|6551
|300012
|6067
|2010
|54
|6
|Chandigarh
|4622
|349
|32180
|476
|430
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|123479
|1924
|492593
|15254
|6893
|219
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1785
|117
|4353
|115
|4
|9
|Delhi
|92029
|411
|875109
|23572
|13541
|348
|10
|Goa
|11040
|812
|61628
|596
|976
|12
|11
|Gujarat
|100128
|8044
|361493
|5618
|6019
|142
|12
|Haryana
|64057
|5460
|335143
|6334
|3643
|60
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|12246
|387
|70539
|776
|1280
|26
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16993
|899
|137240
|1019
|2111
|19
|15
|Jharkhand
|43415
|2473
|145499
|3205
|1778
|63
|16
|Karnataka
|214330
|18075
|1046554
|8697
|14075
|190
|17
|Kerala
|179311
|22757
|1166135
|5663
|5055
|27
|18
|Ladakh
|2034
|7
|10920
|159
|135
|19
|Lakshadweep
|920
|117
|884
|17
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|87640
|2683
|380208
|10833
|4937
|74
|21
|Maharashtra
|693632
|7982
|3404792
|74045
|63252
|773
|22
|Manipur
|590
|77
|29180
|27
|381
|23
|Meghalaya
|1238
|105
|14236
|38
|157
|24
|Mizoram
|644
|36
|4627
|27
|12
|25
|Nagaland
|457
|73
|12338
|16
|94
|26
|Odisha
|36718
|3755
|356003
|2452
|1973
|8
|27
|Puducherry
|6330
|407
|44314
|383
|728
|2
|28
|Punjab
|43943
|3359
|274240
|3294
|8264
|75
|29
|Rajasthan
|117294
|10137
|362526
|5197
|3453
|64
|30
|Sikkim
|693
|53
|6207
|14
|137
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|95048
|5620
|943044
|8078
|13395
|78
|32
|Telengana
|58148
|5422
|326997
|2157
|1961
|33
|33
|Tripura
|645
|82
|33390
|45
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|29949
|2969
|110379
|1321
|2021
|49
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|273653
|13843
|728980
|22566
|10737
|196
|36
|West Bengal
|74737
|5939
|628218
|6878
|10825
|59
|Total#
|2552940
|124324
|13867997
|219838
|189544
|2624
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for utilising the industry's full potential to meet the demand for medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as to upgrade logistical facilities for its transportation.
In a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers, including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Modi urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply, saying the time now is not only to deal with the challenges but also to provide solutions in a very short time.
He stressed the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers, according to a statement.
