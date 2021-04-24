India witnesses record 3,46,786 COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in a day

Image Source : PTI Gurugram: Migrants board buses to leave for their native places amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, at Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,624 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,19,838 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,38,67,997. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,66,10,481, with 25,52,940 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,89,544. A total of 13,83,79,832 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to April 22 with 17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 146 7 5358 49 65 2 Andhra Pradesh 74231 7287 927418 4441 7579 38 3 Arunachal Pradesh 453 73 16921 61 56 4 Assam 13942 2024 218339 348 1172 12 5 Bihar 76420 6551 300012 6067 2010 54 6 Chandigarh 4622 349 32180 476 430 3 7 Chhattisgarh 123479 1924 492593 15254 6893 219 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1785 117 4353 115 4 9 Delhi 92029 411 875109 23572 13541 348 10 Goa 11040 812 61628 596 976 12 11 Gujarat 100128 8044 361493 5618 6019 142 12 Haryana 64057 5460 335143 6334 3643 60 13 Himachal Pradesh 12246 387 70539 776 1280 26 14 Jammu and Kashmir 16993 899 137240 1019 2111 19 15 Jharkhand 43415 2473 145499 3205 1778 63 16 Karnataka 214330 18075 1046554 8697 14075 190 17 Kerala 179311 22757 1166135 5663 5055 27 18 Ladakh 2034 7 10920 159 135 19 Lakshadweep 920 117 884 17 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 87640 2683 380208 10833 4937 74 21 Maharashtra 693632 7982 3404792 74045 63252 773 22 Manipur 590 77 29180 27 381 23 Meghalaya 1238 105 14236 38 157 24 Mizoram 644 36 4627 27 12 25 Nagaland 457 73 12338 16 94 26 Odisha 36718 3755 356003 2452 1973 8 27 Puducherry 6330 407 44314 383 728 2 28 Punjab 43943 3359 274240 3294 8264 75 29 Rajasthan 117294 10137 362526 5197 3453 64 30 Sikkim 693 53 6207 14 137 31 Tamil Nadu 95048 5620 943044 8078 13395 78 32 Telengana 58148 5422 326997 2157 1961 33 33 Tripura 645 82 33390 45 394 34 Uttarakhand 29949 2969 110379 1321 2021 49 35 Uttar Pradesh 273653 13843 728980 22566 10737 196 36 West Bengal 74737 5939 628218 6878 10825 59 Total# 2552940 124324 13867997 219838 189544 2624

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for utilising the industry's full potential to meet the demand for medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as to upgrade logistical facilities for its transportation.

In a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers, including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Modi urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply, saying the time now is not only to deal with the challenges but also to provide solutions in a very short time.

He stressed the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers, according to a statement.

