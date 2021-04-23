Image Source : PTI Delhi records 24,331 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 348 deaths

Delhi recorded as many as 24,331 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 9.80 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 13,541. As many as 348 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is for the second time that the national capital has reported over 300 deaths in a day since the pandemic began last year.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 75,037 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 9,80,679 in the national capital, including 8,75,109 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 92,029, of which 48,502 are in home isolation.

