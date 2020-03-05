In Maps: As new coronavirus cases emerge, know the current affected areas

Image Source : INDIA TV A total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India

Amid the emerging number of cases of Coronavirus, the government is taking several precautionary measures to control the transmission of the infection. New cases of confirmed coronavirus infection in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Jaipur have led to panic particularly among residents of the National Capital Region.

The government has already introduced travel restrictions and suspended visas from affected countries. A detailed containment plan has been shared with the states.

States have been asked to identify possible isolation areas in hospitals that can accommodate larger numbers. They have been asked to augment existing isolation wards and include facilities of the Labour Department, armed forces, paramilitary forces, medical colleges and PSUs within their jurisdiction.

According to reports, a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported as following: in Jaipur 17 cases, Delhi 2 cases, Agra 6 cases, Telangana one case and Kerala 3 cases. In addition, laboratory confirmation is pending for two cases in Telangana. Hospital isolation of the cases, tracing and home quarantine of the contacts are ongoing in these localities.

Dr Henk Bekedam, WHO Country Representative to India, said: "The Government of India has demonstrated strong commitment for preparedness and response to COVID-19, which is being led by the Prime Minister’s office and coordinated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). There is focus on point of entry screening, testing, confirmation, isolation and management of cases. The central government is working closely with the states on all aspects including contact tracing through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. The WHO Country Office for India has been working alongside MoHFW, state authorities and key institutions on critical components such as surveillance, contract tracing, laboratory testing, infection prevention control, risk communications and training.”

Till now, more than 3,200 people have died globally and over 94,000 have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

