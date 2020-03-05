Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Samples from hospital, hotel where Italians stayed test negative

State Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Thursday said that all the samples collected from the staff at the Fortis Hospital in Jaipur, where an Italian citizen was taken for treatment, and from the staff of the Ramada Hotel, where the Italian group was staying, have tested negative. Singh further said that a total of 229 samples were collected till Wednesday night (11.30 p.m.).

On Thursday, 35 samples were received. While reports of 20 were obtained, a total of 15 samples were under process.

Two cases were found positive out of the 214 samples tested, he said. Both are Italian citizens and have been quarantined in the isolation ward of the Jaipur hospital.

