Saturday, October 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. With 48,268 new coronavirus cases, India's overall caseload moves past 81 lakh-mark

With 48,268 new coronavirus cases, India's overall caseload moves past 81 lakh-mark

​India on Saturday recorded at least 48,268 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload in the country beyond the 81 lakh-mark. About 81,37,119 people have been infected with the contagion so far, the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am today showed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2020 9:52 IST
India records 48,268 new coronavirus cases, pushes overall
Image Source : PTI

India records 48,268 new coronavirus cases, pushes overall caseload beyond 81 lakh-mark

India on Saturday recorded at least 48,268 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload in the country beyond the 81 lakh-mark. About 81,37,119 people have been infected with the contagion so far, the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am today showed. With 551 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has moved to 1,21,641. The number of active cases stood at 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. With 59,454 discharges during the last 24 hours, as many as 74,32,829 have recuperated of the highly-infectious virus till now. 

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A LOOK AT STATEWISE NUMBERS

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 10  4076 22  59  
2 Andhra Pradesh 25514 754  788375 3623  6676 17 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 70  12777 154  37  
4 Assam 10421 717  194668 1094  926
5 Bihar 7897 161  206346 1238  1084
6 Chandigarh 657 13469 67  225  
7 Chhattisgarh 22350 19  160918 1650  2038 49 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49   3197 2  
9 Delhi 32363 1411  342811 4433  6470 47 
10 Goa 2405 31  40409 241  602
11 Gujarat 13168 64  154968 1027  3711
12 Haryana 11851 460  151839 1179  1777 11 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2891 123  18595 193  312
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6835 93  86024 654  1471
15 Jharkhand 5196 98  95208 421  883  
16 Karnataka 59518 4981  749740 8521  11140 49 
17 Kerala 90671 1218  332994 7828  1457 28 
18 Ladakh 627   5493 55  74  
19 Madhya Pradesh 9294 395  158455 1074  2941 12 
20 Maharashtra 125971 2178  1503050 8241  43837 127 
21 Manipur 4303 13805 222  164
22 Meghalaya 1170 156  8125 235  87  
23 Mizoram 437 2284 26  1  
24 Nagaland 1598 165  7308 212  39
25 Odisha 13500 264  273838 1800  1308 11 
26 Puducherry 3739 19  30577 128  592  
27 Punjab 4101 165  124870 577  4187 19 
28 Rajasthan 15251 303  178064 2087  1898 10 
29 Sikkim 254 14  3591 33  68
30 Tamil Nadu 23532 1354  687388 3924  11091 38 
31 Telengana 18409 47  218887 1486  1336
32 Tripura 1493 87  28878 141  346  
33 Uttarakhand 3634 89  57270 258  1011
34 Uttar Pradesh 24431 427  448644 2590  7007 24 
35 West Bengal 36999 95  325888 4015  6784 59 
Total# 582649 11737  7432829 59454  121641 551 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X