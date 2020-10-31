With 48,268 new coronavirus cases, India's overall caseload moves past 81 lakh-mark

India on Saturday recorded at least 48,268 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload in the country beyond the 81 lakh-mark. About 81,37,119 people have been infected with the contagion so far, the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am today showed. With 551 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has moved to 1,21,641. The number of active cases stood at 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. With 59,454 discharges during the last 24 hours, as many as 74,32,829 have recuperated of the highly-infectious virus till now.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A LOOK AT STATEWISE NUMBERS
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|182
|10
|4076
|22
|59
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|25514
|754
|788375
|3623
|6676
|17
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1938
|70
|12777
|154
|37
|4
|Assam
|10421
|717
|194668
|1094
|926
|3
|5
|Bihar
|7897
|161
|206346
|1238
|1084
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|657
|8
|13469
|67
|225
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22350
|19
|160918
|1650
|2038
|49
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|49
|3197
|5
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32363
|1411
|342811
|4433
|6470
|47
|10
|Goa
|2405
|31
|40409
|241
|602
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|13168
|64
|154968
|1027
|3711
|6
|12
|Haryana
|11851
|460
|151839
|1179
|1777
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2891
|123
|18595
|193
|312
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6835
|93
|86024
|654
|1471
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|5196
|98
|95208
|421
|883
|16
|Karnataka
|59518
|4981
|749740
|8521
|11140
|49
|17
|Kerala
|90671
|1218
|332994
|7828
|1457
|28
|18
|Ladakh
|627
|5493
|55
|74
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9294
|395
|158455
|1074
|2941
|12
|20
|Maharashtra
|125971
|2178
|1503050
|8241
|43837
|127
|21
|Manipur
|4303
|5
|13805
|222
|164
|4
|22
|Meghalaya
|1170
|156
|8125
|235
|87
|23
|Mizoram
|437
|2
|2284
|26
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|1598
|165
|7308
|212
|39
|4
|25
|Odisha
|13500
|264
|273838
|1800
|1308
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|3739
|19
|30577
|128
|592
|27
|Punjab
|4101
|165
|124870
|577
|4187
|19
|28
|Rajasthan
|15251
|303
|178064
|2087
|1898
|10
|29
|Sikkim
|254
|14
|3591
|33
|68
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|23532
|1354
|687388
|3924
|11091
|38
|31
|Telengana
|18409
|47
|218887
|1486
|1336
|6
|32
|Tripura
|1493
|87
|28878
|141
|346
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3634
|89
|57270
|258
|1011
|2
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|24431
|427
|448644
|2590
|7007
|24
|35
|West Bengal
|36999
|95
|325888
|4015
|6784
|59
|Total#
|582649
|11737
|7432829
|59454
|121641
|551