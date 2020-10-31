With 48,268 new coronavirus cases, India's overall caseload moves past 81 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI India records 48,268 new coronavirus cases, pushes overall caseload beyond 81 lakh-mark

India on Saturday recorded at least 48,268 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload in the country beyond the 81 lakh-mark. About 81,37,119 people have been infected with the contagion so far, the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am today showed. With 551 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has moved to 1,21,641. The number of active cases stood at 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. With 59,454 discharges during the last 24 hours, as many as 74,32,829 have recuperated of the highly-infectious virus till now.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A LOOK AT STATEWISE NUMBERS

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 10 4076 22 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 25514 754 788375 3623 6676 17 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 70 12777 154 37 4 Assam 10421 717 194668 1094 926 3 5 Bihar 7897 161 206346 1238 1084 8 6 Chandigarh 657 8 13469 67 225 7 Chhattisgarh 22350 19 160918 1650 2038 49 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49 3197 5 2 9 Delhi 32363 1411 342811 4433 6470 47 10 Goa 2405 31 40409 241 602 5 11 Gujarat 13168 64 154968 1027 3711 6 12 Haryana 11851 460 151839 1179 1777 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 2891 123 18595 193 312 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6835 93 86024 654 1471 5 15 Jharkhand 5196 98 95208 421 883 16 Karnataka 59518 4981 749740 8521 11140 49 17 Kerala 90671 1218 332994 7828 1457 28 18 Ladakh 627 5493 55 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 9294 395 158455 1074 2941 12 20 Maharashtra 125971 2178 1503050 8241 43837 127 21 Manipur 4303 5 13805 222 164 4 22 Meghalaya 1170 156 8125 235 87 23 Mizoram 437 2 2284 26 1 24 Nagaland 1598 165 7308 212 39 4 25 Odisha 13500 264 273838 1800 1308 11 26 Puducherry 3739 19 30577 128 592 27 Punjab 4101 165 124870 577 4187 19 28 Rajasthan 15251 303 178064 2087 1898 10 29 Sikkim 254 14 3591 33 68 1 30 Tamil Nadu 23532 1354 687388 3924 11091 38 31 Telengana 18409 47 218887 1486 1336 6 32 Tripura 1493 87 28878 141 346 33 Uttarakhand 3634 89 57270 258 1011 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 24431 427 448644 2590 7007 24 35 West Bengal 36999 95 325888 4015 6784 59 Total# 582649 11737 7432829 59454 121641 551

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage