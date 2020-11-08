India records 45,674 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths in a day; tally crosses 85 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI Volunteers, wearing masks, participate in a COVID-19 awareness campaign as coronavirus cases rise across the national capital, in New Delhi,

India's coronavirus cases breached 85 lakh- mark with 45,674 new infections, 559 deaths being reported in a day, data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8.00 am on Sunday showed. More than 78 lakh people recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mount to 8,507,754 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121. A total of 78,68,968 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested up to November 7 with 11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE CORONAVIRUS CASES

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 175 4206 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21434 812517 6779 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1559 13785 45 4 Assam 6758 200939 940 5 Bihar 6287 213513 1136 6 Chandigarh 815 13978 232 7 Chhattisgarh 23256 173872 2434 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 32 3239 2 9 Delhi 40258 383614 6912 10 Goa 2036 42239 641 11 Gujarat 12124 163640 3753 12 Haryana 15713 162814 1897 13 Himachal Pradesh 4198 20243 371 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5584 91225 1528 15 Jharkhand 4566 98776 897 16 Karnataka 33339 799439 11369 17 Kerala 83377 395624 1668 18 Ladakh 816 5894 80 19 Madhya Pradesh 7736 165715 3017 20 Maharashtra 100068 1569090 45115 21 Manipur 3223 16714 194 22 Meghalaya 995 8959 93 23 Mizoram 562 2526 2 24 Nagaland 1074 8336 45 25 Odisha 11873 286857 1410 26 Puducherry 1212 33932 600 27 Punjab 4827 127821 4310 28 Rajasthan 16327 191132 1979 29 Sikkim 314 3805 76 30 Tamil Nadu 18966 711198 11324 31 Telengana 19890 229064 1377 32 Tripura 1302 29858 357 33 Uttarakhand 3890 60083 1063 34 Uttar Pradesh 22991 465250 7180 35 West Bengal 35088 359071 7235 Total# 512665 7868968 126121

