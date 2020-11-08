India records 45,674 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths in a day; tally crosses 85 lakh-mark

India's coronavirus cases breached 85 lakh- mark with 45,674 new infections, 559 deaths being reported in a day, data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8.00 am on Sunday showed. More than 78 lakh people recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mount to 8,507,754 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121. A total of 78,68,968 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested up to November 7 with 11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
A LOOK AT STATEWISE CORONAVIRUS CASES
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|175
|4206
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21434
|812517
|6779
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1559
|13785
|45
|4
|Assam
|6758
|200939
|940
|5
|Bihar
|6287
|213513
|1136
|6
|Chandigarh
|815
|13978
|232
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23256
|173872
|2434
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|32
|3239
|2
|9
|Delhi
|40258
|383614
|6912
|10
|Goa
|2036
|42239
|641
|11
|Gujarat
|12124
|163640
|3753
|12
|Haryana
|15713
|162814
|1897
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4198
|20243
|371
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5584
|91225
|1528
|15
|Jharkhand
|4566
|98776
|897
|16
|Karnataka
|33339
|799439
|11369
|17
|Kerala
|83377
|395624
|1668
|18
|Ladakh
|816
|5894
|80
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7736
|165715
|3017
|20
|Maharashtra
|100068
|1569090
|45115
|21
|Manipur
|3223
|16714
|194
|22
|Meghalaya
|995
|8959
|93
|23
|Mizoram
|562
|2526
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|1074
|8336
|45
|25
|Odisha
|11873
|286857
|1410
|26
|Puducherry
|1212
|33932
|600
|27
|Punjab
|4827
|127821
|4310
|28
|Rajasthan
|16327
|191132
|1979
|29
|Sikkim
|314
|3805
|76
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18966
|711198
|11324
|31
|Telengana
|19890
|229064
|1377
|32
|Tripura
|1302
|29858
|357
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3890
|60083
|1063
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22991
|465250
|7180
|35
|West Bengal
|35088
|359071
|7235
|Total#
|512665
|7868968
|126121