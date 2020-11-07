Image Source : PTI Delhi records 6,953 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,912

Delhi recorded as many as 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 4.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 6,912. Seventy-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,433 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 4,30,784 in the national capital, including 3,83,614 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 40,258, of which 24,100 are in home isolation.

