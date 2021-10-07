India logs 22,431 new Covid-19 cases; active cases slips to 2.46 lakh, lowest in over 200 days

India on Thursday registered 22,431 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With fresh cases, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 3,38,94,312, showed the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Thursday. The country also reported 318 deaths, pushing the country's toll to 4,49,856.
Also, India's active caseload declined by 2,489 in the last 24 hours. The overall active cases tally stands at 2,44,198, the lowest in 204 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
As many as 24,602 patients recovered, taking the tally to 3,32,00,258. Now, the recovery rate stands at 97.95%.
The active cases comprise 0.72 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.95 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
A decrease of 2,489 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92.60 crore.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
Statewise India's Covid status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|7488
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|8754
|2031681
|14228
|Arunachal Pradesh
|425
|54108
|279
|Assam
|4245
|593775
|5903
|Bihar
|29
|716285
|9661
|Chandigarh
|41
|64391
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|210
|991662
|13568
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|354
|1413611
|25088
|Goa
|772
|172770
|3322
|Gujarat
|182
|815794
|10084
|Haryana
|273
|760801
|9875
|Himachal Pradesh
|1477
|214752
|3690
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1065
|324627
|4426
|Jharkhand
|83
|343069
|5135
|Karnataka
|11848
|2929629
|37854
|Kerala
|122996
|4602600
|25811
|Ladakh
|49
|20574
|208
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10310
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|121
|781953
|10522
|Maharashtra
|36767
|6391662
|139362
|Manipur
|1777
|117810
|1875
|Meghalaya
|1310
|79346
|1412
|Mizoram
|16075
|86213
|341
|Nagaland
|311
|30395
|667
|Odisha
|4591
|1016594
|8227
|Puducherry
|639
|124259
|1844
|Punjab
|264
|584992
|16526
|Rajasthan
|49
|945344
|8954
|Sikkim
|383
|30814
|388
|Tamil Nadu
|16637
|2620499
|35707
|Telangana
|4406
|658827
|3925
|Tripura
|147
|83249
|815
|Uttarakhand
|163
|336059
|7396
|Uttar Pradesh
|149
|1686857
|22896
|West Bengal
|7591
|1546792
|18863
|Total#
|244198
|33200258
|449856
