India logs 22,431 new Covid-19 cases; active cases slips to 2.46 lakh, lowest in over 200 days

India on Thursday registered 22,431 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With fresh cases, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 3,38,94,312, showed the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Thursday. The country also reported 318 deaths, pushing the country's toll to 4,49,856.

Also, India's active caseload declined by 2,489 in the last 24 hours. The overall active cases tally stands at 2,44,198, the lowest in 204 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

As many as 24,602 patients recovered, taking the tally to 3,32,00,258. Now, the recovery rate stands at 97.95%.

The active cases comprise 0.72 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.95 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92.60 crore.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Statewise India's Covid status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7488 129 Andhra Pradesh 8754 2031681 14228 Arunachal Pradesh 425 54108 279 Assam 4245 593775 5903 Bihar 29 716285 9661 Chandigarh 41 64391 820 Chhattisgarh 210 991662 13568 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4 Delhi 354 1413611 25088 Goa 772 172770 3322 Gujarat 182 815794 10084 Haryana 273 760801 9875 Himachal Pradesh 1477 214752 3690 Jammu and Kashmir 1065 324627 4426 Jharkhand 83 343069 5135 Karnataka 11848 2929629 37854 Kerala 122996 4602600 25811 Ladakh 49 20574 208 Lakshadweep 3 10310 51 Madhya Pradesh 121 781953 10522 Maharashtra 36767 6391662 139362 Manipur 1777 117810 1875 Meghalaya 1310 79346 1412 Mizoram 16075 86213 341 Nagaland 311 30395 667 Odisha 4591 1016594 8227 Puducherry 639 124259 1844 Punjab 264 584992 16526 Rajasthan 49 945344 8954 Sikkim 383 30814 388 Tamil Nadu 16637 2620499 35707 Telangana 4406 658827 3925 Tripura 147 83249 815 Uttarakhand 163 336059 7396 Uttar Pradesh 149 1686857 22896 West Bengal 7591 1546792 18863 Total# 244198 33200258 449856

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

