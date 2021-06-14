Monday, June 14, 2021
     
At 70,421, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise in 72 days; 1.19 lakh recoveries recorded

Meanwhile, a proposal by India and South Africa to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines to ensure their equitable access received widespread support at the G7 summit in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2021 9:39 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: Sports persons wait to get the Covid-19 vaccine, at Kanteerava Stadium

 

India on Monday recorded 70,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,921 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,19,501 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,81,62,947. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,95,10,410, with 9,73,158 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,74,305. A total of 25,48,49,301 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 110 11  7025 29  126  
2 Andhra Pradesh 85637 5780  1712267 12492  11940 58 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2885 302  28252 434  145
4 Assam 41373 3272  414173 5403  3951 36 
5 Bihar 5312 389  702411 868  9492
6 Chandigarh 520 20  59798 71  792
7 Chhattisgarh 13677 1405  959969 1858  13317
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 78 17  10381 18  4  
9 Delhi 3466 144  1402850 376  24823 23 
10 Goa 4882 175  154658 581  2928 14 
11 Gujarat 10249 614  800075 1063  9997
12 Haryana 4661 525  752208 821  8992 43 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4777 625  190382 855  3391
14 Jammu and Kashmir 15081 1203  288145 1965  4186 12 
15 Jharkhand 3395 571  334979 723  5084
16 Karnataka 180856 10961  2551365 18646  32913 125 
17 Kerala 123433 6478  2593625 17856  11181 206 
18 Ladakh 658 88  18706 105  197  
19 Lakshadweep 576 39  8589 72  44
20 Madhya Pradesh 4251 524  775380 780  8552 18 
21 Maharashtra 158617 167  5639271 7504  111104 2771 
22 Manipur 8499 211  50379 726  974 15 
23 Meghalaya 4623 248  36550 547  733
24 Mizoram 3549 111  11748 203  67
25 Nagaland 3502 131  19689 208  453
26 Odisha 51681 3309  796799 7733  3302 45 
27 Puducherry 5331 414  105513 809  1684
28 Punjab 12981 1083  559360 1980  15562 59 
29 Rajasthan 7441 959  933421 1260  8822
30 Sikkim 3553 230  14580 387  281  
31 Tamil Nadu 149927 12146  2174247 25895  29547 267 
32 Telangana 21137 996  578748 2261  3484 15 
33 Tripura 5170 382  53531 610  620
34 Uttarakhand 4633 388  325311 644  6935
35 Uttar Pradesh 8986 820  1671852 1221  21786 51 
36 West Bengal 17651 1403  1426710 2497  16896 84 
Total# 973158 53001  28162947 119501  374305 3921

In a virtual address at an inaugural outreach session of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the support of the grouping to lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

The MEA said Modi's call was supported by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, WTO Director-General Okonjo Iweala and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I can confirm that there was widespread support in deliberations for text-based negotiations on the India-South Africa proposal for TRIPS waiver at the World Trade Organisation (WTO)," P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) in the MEA, said at a press conference.

Also Read | Maharashtra reports 10,442 new Covid cases, 483 deaths

