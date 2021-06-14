At 70,421, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise in 72 days; 1.19 lakh recoveries recorded

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: Sports persons wait to get the Covid-19 vaccine, at Kanteerava Stadium

India on Monday recorded 70,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,921 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,19,501 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,81,62,947. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,95,10,410, with 9,73,158 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,74,305. A total of 25,48,49,301 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 110 11 7025 29 126 2 Andhra Pradesh 85637 5780 1712267 12492 11940 58 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2885 302 28252 434 145 2 4 Assam 41373 3272 414173 5403 3951 36 5 Bihar 5312 389 702411 868 9492 8 6 Chandigarh 520 20 59798 71 792 3 7 Chhattisgarh 13677 1405 959969 1858 13317 6 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 78 17 10381 18 4 9 Delhi 3466 144 1402850 376 24823 23 10 Goa 4882 175 154658 581 2928 14 11 Gujarat 10249 614 800075 1063 9997 6 12 Haryana 4661 525 752208 821 8992 43 13 Himachal Pradesh 4777 625 190382 855 3391 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 15081 1203 288145 1965 4186 12 15 Jharkhand 3395 571 334979 723 5084 2 16 Karnataka 180856 10961 2551365 18646 32913 125 17 Kerala 123433 6478 2593625 17856 11181 206 18 Ladakh 658 88 18706 105 197 19 Lakshadweep 576 39 8589 72 44 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 4251 524 775380 780 8552 18 21 Maharashtra 158617 167 5639271 7504 111104 2771 22 Manipur 8499 211 50379 726 974 15 23 Meghalaya 4623 248 36550 547 733 6 24 Mizoram 3549 111 11748 203 67 5 25 Nagaland 3502 131 19689 208 453 5 26 Odisha 51681 3309 796799 7733 3302 45 27 Puducherry 5331 414 105513 809 1684 7 28 Punjab 12981 1083 559360 1980 15562 59 29 Rajasthan 7441 959 933421 1260 8822 7 30 Sikkim 3553 230 14580 387 281 31 Tamil Nadu 149927 12146 2174247 25895 29547 267 32 Telangana 21137 996 578748 2261 3484 15 33 Tripura 5170 382 53531 610 620 7 34 Uttarakhand 4633 388 325311 644 6935 7 35 Uttar Pradesh 8986 820 1671852 1221 21786 51 36 West Bengal 17651 1403 1426710 2497 16896 84 Total# 973158 53001 28162947 119501 374305 3921

Meanwhile, a proposal by India and South Africa to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines to ensure their equitable access received widespread support at the G7 summit in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

In a virtual address at an inaugural outreach session of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the support of the grouping to lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

The MEA said Modi's call was supported by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, WTO Director-General Okonjo Iweala and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I can confirm that there was widespread support in deliberations for text-based negotiations on the India-South Africa proposal for TRIPS waiver at the World Trade Organisation (WTO)," P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) in the MEA, said at a press conference.

