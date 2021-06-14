At 70,421, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise in 72 days; 1.19 lakh recoveries recorded

India on Monday recorded 70,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,921 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,19,501 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,81,62,947. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,95,10,410, with 9,73,158 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,74,305. A total of 25,48,49,301 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|110
|11
|7025
|29
|126
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85637
|5780
|1712267
|12492
|11940
|58
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2885
|302
|28252
|434
|145
|2
|4
|Assam
|41373
|3272
|414173
|5403
|3951
|36
|5
|Bihar
|5312
|389
|702411
|868
|9492
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|520
|20
|59798
|71
|792
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|13677
|1405
|959969
|1858
|13317
|6
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|78
|17
|10381
|18
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3466
|144
|1402850
|376
|24823
|23
|10
|Goa
|4882
|175
|154658
|581
|2928
|14
|11
|Gujarat
|10249
|614
|800075
|1063
|9997
|6
|12
|Haryana
|4661
|525
|752208
|821
|8992
|43
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4777
|625
|190382
|855
|3391
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15081
|1203
|288145
|1965
|4186
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|3395
|571
|334979
|723
|5084
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|180856
|10961
|2551365
|18646
|32913
|125
|17
|Kerala
|123433
|6478
|2593625
|17856
|11181
|206
|18
|Ladakh
|658
|88
|18706
|105
|197
|19
|Lakshadweep
|576
|39
|8589
|72
|44
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|4251
|524
|775380
|780
|8552
|18
|21
|Maharashtra
|158617
|167
|5639271
|7504
|111104
|2771
|22
|Manipur
|8499
|211
|50379
|726
|974
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|4623
|248
|36550
|547
|733
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|3549
|111
|11748
|203
|67
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|3502
|131
|19689
|208
|453
|5
|26
|Odisha
|51681
|3309
|796799
|7733
|3302
|45
|27
|Puducherry
|5331
|414
|105513
|809
|1684
|7
|28
|Punjab
|12981
|1083
|559360
|1980
|15562
|59
|29
|Rajasthan
|7441
|959
|933421
|1260
|8822
|7
|30
|Sikkim
|3553
|230
|14580
|387
|281
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|149927
|12146
|2174247
|25895
|29547
|267
|32
|Telangana
|21137
|996
|578748
|2261
|3484
|15
|33
|Tripura
|5170
|382
|53531
|610
|620
|7
|34
|Uttarakhand
|4633
|388
|325311
|644
|6935
|7
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|8986
|820
|1671852
|1221
|21786
|51
|36
|West Bengal
|17651
|1403
|1426710
|2497
|16896
|84
|Total#
|973158
|53001
|28162947
|119501
|374305
|3921
Meanwhile, a proposal by India and South Africa to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines to ensure their equitable access received widespread support at the G7 summit in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.
In a virtual address at an inaugural outreach session of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the support of the grouping to lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.
The MEA said Modi's call was supported by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, WTO Director-General Okonjo Iweala and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"I can confirm that there was widespread support in deliberations for text-based negotiations on the India-South Africa proposal for TRIPS waiver at the World Trade Organisation (WTO)," P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) in the MEA, said at a press conference.