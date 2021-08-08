Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 39,070 new COVID cases, 491 deaths in past 24 hours

India logs 39,070 new COVID cases, 491 deaths in past 24 hours

Meanwhile, health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don't embrace the vaccine.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2021 9:33 IST
india coronavirus cases today
Image Source : PTI

India logs 39,070 new COVID cases, 491 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 39,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 491 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 43,910 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,10,99,771. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,06,822, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,27,862.

A total of 50,68,10,492 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4   7408   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 20593 291  1944267 1896  13490 22 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3032 194  46399 420  237
4 Assam 11719 305  555470 1266  5357 14 
5 Bihar 357 715119 63  9646  
6 Chandigarh 27 61132 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1780 50  987642 156  13536
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 10636 4  
9 Delhi 516 1411042 41  25065
10 Goa 992 37  167556 133  3157
11 Gujarat 204 814720 24  10077
12 Haryana 690 13  759705 27  9647
13 Himachal Pradesh 1727 117  202084 137  3533
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1404 46  316496 98  4386  
15 Jharkhand 226 341980 28  5130
16 Karnataka 24354 85  2854222 1854  36741 36 
17 Kerala 178722 281  3317314 19480  17515 187 
18 Ladakh 65 20106 207  
19 Lakshadweep 68 10125 16  50  
20 Madhya Pradesh 158 781265 12  10514  
21 Maharashtra 77905 507  6130137 5859  133717 187 
22 Manipur 8367 319  92894 1047  1628 14 
23 Meghalaya 5515 59  61445 560  1147 14 
24 Mizoram 12869 232  30500 953  161
25 Nagaland 1370 25  26493 84  582
26 Odisha 11501 416  966928 1558  6302 66 
27 Puducherry 872 16  118750 103  1799
28 Punjab 473 582580 41  16312 11 
29 Rajasthan 233 944606 18  8954  
30 Sikkim 3250 120  24050 245  352
31 Tamil Nadu 20185 47  2516938 1908  34260 30 
32 Telangana 8674 70  635895 645  3819
33 Tripura 2515 251  76667 418  766
34 Uttarakhand 513 20  334456 48  7367
35 Uttar Pradesh 619 40  1685299 79  22771
36 West Bengal 10642 79  1503535 787  18202
Total# 412153 2006  31055861 40017  427371 617

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections Saturday, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South.

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don't embrace the vaccine. Nationwide, 50 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose.

“Our models show that if we don't (vaccinate people), we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said.

It took the US about nine months to cross 100,000 average daily cases in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January. Cases bottomed out in June, averaging about 11,000 per day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospitalisations and deaths are also increasing, though all are still below peaks seen early this year before vaccines became widely available. More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC, up 30 per cent in a week and nearly four times the number in June.

More than 120,000 were hospitalized in January.

Also Read | Delhi reports 72 new Covid cases, one death; positivity rate rises to 0.10%

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X