Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 39,070 new COVID cases, 491 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 39,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 491 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 43,910 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,10,99,771. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,06,822, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,27,862.

A total of 50,68,10,492 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 7408 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 20593 291 1944267 1896 13490 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3032 194 46399 420 237 1 4 Assam 11719 305 555470 1266 5357 14 5 Bihar 357 8 715119 63 9646 6 Chandigarh 27 1 61132 5 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1780 50 987642 156 13536 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 2 10636 2 4 9 Delhi 516 2 1411042 41 25065 5 10 Goa 992 37 167556 133 3157 1 11 Gujarat 204 2 814720 24 10077 1 12 Haryana 690 13 759705 27 9647 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1727 117 202084 137 3533 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1404 46 316496 98 4386 15 Jharkhand 226 3 341980 28 5130 1 16 Karnataka 24354 85 2854222 1854 36741 36 17 Kerala 178722 281 3317314 19480 17515 187 18 Ladakh 65 3 20106 6 207 19 Lakshadweep 68 8 10125 16 50 20 Madhya Pradesh 158 6 781265 12 10514 21 Maharashtra 77905 507 6130137 5859 133717 187 22 Manipur 8367 319 92894 1047 1628 14 23 Meghalaya 5515 59 61445 560 1147 14 24 Mizoram 12869 232 30500 953 161 1 25 Nagaland 1370 25 26493 84 582 1 26 Odisha 11501 416 966928 1558 6302 66 27 Puducherry 872 16 118750 103 1799 1 28 Punjab 473 9 582580 41 16312 11 29 Rajasthan 233 2 944606 18 8954 30 Sikkim 3250 120 24050 245 352 1 31 Tamil Nadu 20185 47 2516938 1908 34260 30 32 Telangana 8674 70 635895 645 3819 2 33 Tripura 2515 251 76667 418 766 4 34 Uttarakhand 513 20 334456 48 7367 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 619 40 1685299 79 22771 1 36 West Bengal 10642 79 1503535 787 18202 9 Total# 412153 2006 31055861 40017 427371 617

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections Saturday, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South.

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don't embrace the vaccine. Nationwide, 50 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose.

“Our models show that if we don't (vaccinate people), we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said.

It took the US about nine months to cross 100,000 average daily cases in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January. Cases bottomed out in June, averaging about 11,000 per day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospitalisations and deaths are also increasing, though all are still below peaks seen early this year before vaccines became widely available. More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC, up 30 per cent in a week and nearly four times the number in June.

More than 120,000 were hospitalized in January.

Also Read | Delhi reports 72 new Covid cases, one death; positivity rate rises to 0.10%

Latest India News