Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 352 new cases, COVID-19 tally rises to 2,334; Mumbai-Thane near 1,800-mark

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 352 more people tested positive for coronavirus, including 242 from Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday has breached the 2000-mark. While the number of total cases has gone up to 2334, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, according to data provided by state health ministry.

The 11 fresh deaths were reported from the worst-hit Mumbai (9) while one death each was reported from Mira-Bhayandar region near Mumbai and Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune. Among the 11 deceased, eight patients were suffering from diabetes, Asthma and heart disease. Across the state, a total of 229 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.

Notably, Maharashtra was the first state to cross the 1000-mark of COVID-19 cases on April 7. While Mumbai now alone accounts for 1,540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths.

In neighbouring Thane circle, which consists of Thane city as well as several municipal corporations in Thane and Palghar districts, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 1790 with 116 deaths, the official said.

District-wise list of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 1540 101 2 Thane 6 0 3 Thane Muncipal Corporation 53 3 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 46 3 5 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 50 2 6 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 7 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 1 0 8 Mira Bhayandar 49 2 9 Palghar 4 1 10 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 26 3 11 Raigad 5 0 12 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 9 1 Thane Division Total 1790 116 1 Nashik 2 0 2 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 2 0 3 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 29 2 4 Ahemadnagar 10 0 5 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 17 0 6 Dhule 2 1 7 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Jalgaon 1 0 9 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 10 Nandurbar 0 0 Nashik Division Total 64 4 1 Pune 7 0 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 272 30 3 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 29 0 4 Solapur 0 0 5 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 1 1 6 Satara 6 2 Pune Division Total 315 34 1 Kolapur 1 0 2 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 5 0 3 Sangli 26 0 4 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation 0 0 5 Sindhudurg 1 0 6 Ratnagiri 5 1 Kolapur Division Total 38 1 1 Aurangabad 3 0 1 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 20 1 2 Jalna 1 0 3 Hingoli 1 0 4 Parbhani 0 0 5 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Aurangabad Division Total 25 1 1 Latur 0 0 2 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 3 Osmanabad 4 0 5 Beed 1 0 6 Nanded 0 0 7 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Latur Dvision Total 13 0 1 Akola 0 0 2 Akola Muncipal Corporation 12 0 3 Amravati 0 0 4 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 5 1 5 Yavatmal 5 0 6 Buldhana 17 1 7 Washim 1 0 Akola DivisionTotal 40 2 1 Nagpur 1 0 2 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 38 1 3 Wardha 0 0 4 Bhandara 0 0 5 Gondia 1 0 6 Chandrapur 0 0 7 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Division Tota l 40 1 1 Other Sate 9 0 TOTAL 2334 160

In Nashik circle in north Maharashtra which covers districts like Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar and all civic bodies, the number of patients who have contracted coronavirus infection stood at 64 with four deaths.

Notably, 29 of the total 64 cases from the Nashik circle are reported from the Malegaon municipal corporation, where two people have succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The Pune circle comprising Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad area, and Satara and Solapur districts has 315 COPVID-19 cases with 34 deaths.

In Kolhapur circle in western Maharashtra, the number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 38 with one fatality, the official added.

The Aurangabad circle in Marathwada region has reported 25 cases and one death so far, while the tally for Latur is 13 cases, but no death.

In Akola circle in east Maharashtra, a total of 40 COVID-19 cases have been found with two deaths, he said, adding that Nagpur has reported 40 cases and one death so far.

A total of nine patients from other states are being treated in Maharashtra for the virus infection while one person has died.

Out of the 755 members of Tablighi Jamaat from Maharashtra who had attended the religious event in Delhi last month, 50 have tested positive from various cities, the official added.

Moreover, six contacts of these people have also been found to have contracted the infection in Ahmednagar and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad, he said.

