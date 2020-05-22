Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 105 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1,710; death toll at 41

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 1,710 after 105 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 588 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 41 have died, State Health Department said on Friday. With this, there are 1,080 active coronavirus cases in the state. Meanwhile, cases spiked in Tumkur, Chikkaballapura and Hassan. Out of the fresh cases, Chikkaballapura contributed 45, followed by Hassan (14), Tumkur (8), Bidar (6), Bengaluru Urban and Chikkamagaluru (5 each), Bengaluru Rural (4), Mandya, Haveri and Davangere (3 each), Dharwad (2) and Bagalkote, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Chitradurga (1 each).

Majority of the cases had inter-state travel to Maharashtra, India's COVID hotspot.

"105 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 1710 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 41 deaths and 588 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

On Friday, 17 patients got discharged, two in Bagalkote, one each in Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada, three in Kalaburagi, four in Vijayapura and six in Bengaluru Urban.

Nowadays, most people in the state are contracting coronavirus through inter-state travel, majority from Maharashtra.

Bengaluru Urban has so far seen nine deaths, followed by Kalaburagi (7), Dakshina Kannada (5) and Davangere and Vijayapura (4 each), and remaining from other districts.

Of 1,462 cases till Thursday, 10 per cent were senior citizens, 63 per cent men and 37 per cent women. The state's patient discharge rate is 36 per cent.

(With IANS Inputs)

