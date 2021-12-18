India logs 7,145 COVID cases, active cases decline to 84,565

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 7,145 COVID cases, over 8,700 recoveries

India reported 7,145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, along with 289 deaths due to the infection, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The country saw a total of 8,706 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,41,71,471.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 84,565 (lowest in 569 days), the ministry data showed today.

Over 136.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

ALSO READ: WHO approves Covovax for emergency use: Adar Poonawalla

ALSO READ: Kerala contributes over 40% of total active Covid cases in country: Health Ministry

Latest India News