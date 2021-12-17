Follow us on Image Source : PTI WHO approves Covovax for emergency use: Adar Poonawalla

The World Health Organization on Friday approved, Serum Institute of India's Covovax for emergency use, said SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. The CEO also said that Covovax is showing "excellent safety and efficacy" against Covid 19.

Global body, WHO also notified of the development on its Twitter handle, with the caption, "WHO issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against Covid 19. The vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax".

Latest India News