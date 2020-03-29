Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Delhi-Noida-Gurugram coronavirus map: Pockets with most COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus outbreak in India has infected close to 1,000 people including 25 deaths. National Capital Region (NCR) has also suffered from the pandemic that has killed over 31,000 people worldwide. Together, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon have accounted for 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Despite the respective state governments closing the border and restricting travel to essential services only, the number of cases in these 3 cities has been going up lately.

Delhi has reported 39 COVID-19 while Noida has accounted for 31 infections. Gurugram, which has had relatively lesser number of cases has also seen 10 people get infected with coronavirus.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier today, made another appeal to migrant workers fleeing the national capital to stay put where they are, as he highlighted that the national capital was not the only place where the exodus was taking place.

"If you go back to your village with the coronavirus infection, then the entire village risks getting the infection from you. Please be careful and respect the lockdown orders," the Delhi CM said in a video message broadcast across major news channels.

Meanwhile, Noida police has been cracking down on those people who have not disclosed recent travel history to regions with high number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, Noida police booked Managing Director of a company for the same after 13 employees of the company tested positive for coronavirus.

Gurugram-based clinical laboratory, CORE Diagnostics, on Friday received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to start testing COVID-19 samples. To ensure zero contamination of the samples, CORE Diagnostics has set up a separate facility within its high-end Gururgram lab to perform the confirmatory polymerase chain reaction-based (PCR) COVID-19 test with all strains that are approved by the central government.

"Private testing will definitely prove to be crucial to fight the deadly epidemic by widening the testing capabilities of the nation. CORE Diagnostics follows strict processes and will ensure government protocols are followed in handling samples and testing," said Zoya Brar, CEO and Founder, CORE Diagnostics.

