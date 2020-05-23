Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.2 lakh mark; deaths at 3,720. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Indians wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus line up outside a government ration shop in Kochi, Kerala.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.2 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,25,101 including 3,720 deaths and 51,784 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. Between Friday and Saturday, the country saw highest ever spike of 6,654 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry has said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13 per cent to 3.02 per cent, and the authorities involved in tackling the viral infection are concentrating on containment measures and clinical management of cases.

"We need to save the country from deaths due to Covid-19", said a ministry official.

In the daily press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry, said there is improvement in the COVID-19 mortality rate, as it dropped from 3.13 per cent on May 19 to 3.02 per cent. The ministry said that 3,234 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, and 48,534 people have been cured so far, and there are a total 66,330 under active medical supervision.

"The recovery rate has improved to 41% and the case fatality rate has improved to 3.02%", said Agarwal, adding the focus of the Health Ministry is on districts which have reported most cases.

The Health Ministry said the growth rate of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, when lockdown was able to put brakes on its growth. "The number of cases today would have been much higher had lockdown not been implemented", added the official.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2709 1763 55 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 259 54 4 Bihar 2177 629 11 Chandigarh 218 178 3 Chhattisgarh 172 62 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 12319 5897 208 Goa 54 16 0 Gujarat 13268 5880 802 Haryana 1067 706 16 Himachal Pradesh 168 59 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1489 720 20 Jharkhand 308 136 3 Karnataka 1743 597 41 Kerala 732 512 4 Ladakh 44 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 6170 3089 272 Maharashtra 44582 12583 1517 Manipur 26 2 0 Meghalaya 14 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 1189 436 7 Puducherry 26 10 0# Punjab 2029 1847 39 Rajasthan 6494 3680 153 Tamil Nadu 14753 7128 98 Telengana 1761 1043 45 Tripura 175 152 0 Uttarakhand 153 56 1 Uttar Pradesh 5735 3238 152 West Bengal 3332 1221 265 Cases being reassigned to states 1899 Total# 125101 51784 3720

(With inputs from IANS)

