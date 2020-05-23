Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.2 lakh mark; deaths at 3,720. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.2 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,25,101 including 3,720 deaths and 51,784 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. Between Friday and Saturday, the country saw highest ever spike of 6,654 cases in the last 24 hours.
The Union Health Ministry has said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13 per cent to 3.02 per cent, and the authorities involved in tackling the viral infection are concentrating on containment measures and clinical management of cases.
"We need to save the country from deaths due to Covid-19", said a ministry official.
In the daily press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry, said there is improvement in the COVID-19 mortality rate, as it dropped from 3.13 per cent on May 19 to 3.02 per cent. The ministry said that 3,234 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, and 48,534 people have been cured so far, and there are a total 66,330 under active medical supervision.
"The recovery rate has improved to 41% and the case fatality rate has improved to 3.02%", said Agarwal, adding the focus of the Health Ministry is on districts which have reported most cases.
The Health Ministry said the growth rate of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, when lockdown was able to put brakes on its growth. "The number of cases today would have been much higher had lockdown not been implemented", added the official.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2709
|1763
|55
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|259
|54
|4
|Bihar
|2177
|629
|11
|Chandigarh
|218
|178
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|172
|62
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|12319
|5897
|208
|Goa
|54
|16
|0
|Gujarat
|13268
|5880
|802
|Haryana
|1067
|706
|16
|Himachal Pradesh
|168
|59
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1489
|720
|20
|Jharkhand
|308
|136
|3
|Karnataka
|1743
|597
|41
|Kerala
|732
|512
|4
|Ladakh
|44
|43
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|6170
|3089
|272
|Maharashtra
|44582
|12583
|1517
|Manipur
|26
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|1189
|436
|7
|Puducherry
|26
|10
|0#
|Punjab
|2029
|1847
|39
|Rajasthan
|6494
|3680
|153
|Tamil Nadu
|14753
|7128
|98
|Telengana
|1761
|1043
|45
|Tripura
|175
|152
|0
|Uttarakhand
|153
|56
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|5735
|3238
|152
|West Bengal
|3332
|1221
|265
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1899
|Total#
|125101
|51784
|3720
(With inputs from IANS)
