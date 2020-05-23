Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 5.3 million mark; deaths at 339,992

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in world have crossed 5.3 million mark.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 5.3 million mark taking positive patients tally to 5,303,393 including 339,992 deaths while 2,158,510 people have recovered according to health ministry figures on Saturday. United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy are among the worst hit countries where coronavirus cases are above the 2 lakh mark.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US topped 95,000 on Friday, reaching 95,276, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 1,588,322 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

Hardest-hit New York state reported 28,743 fatalities among 358,154 cases. New Jersey reported 10,985 deaths, Massachusetts reported 6,148 deaths and Michigan reported 5,129 deaths, the CSSE data showed.

Meanwhile, the pressure on French health services continued to be eased as COVID-19 hospitalisations further declined, official data showed on Friday.

As of Friday, 17,383 COVID-19 patients remained in hospitals, a one-day decline of 200, confirming a downward trend reported since early April.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines must be recognised as public goods for the whole world, and that all countries must contribute.

