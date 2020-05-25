Coronavirus cases in India near 1.4 lakh; deaths cross 4,000 mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported the highest ever spike of 6,977 cases. The nation is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will be in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. With 1,38,845 many cases, India is now among the top 10 countries in the world having maximum coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, overall number of global coronavirus cases has surged past the 5.4 million-mark, while the deaths increased to more than 345,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,406,537, while the death toll increased to 345,036, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
Currently, the US has the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,643,098 and 97,711, respectively. In terms of cases, Brazil accounted for the second-highest number of infections at 363,211.
This was followed by Russia (344,481), the UK (260,916), Spain (235,772), Italy (229,858), France (182,709), Germany (180,328), Turkey (156,827), India (156,827), Iran (135,701), and Peru (119,959), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2823
|1856
|56
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|378
|55
|4
|Bihar
|2587
|702
|13
|Chandigarh
|238
|186
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|252
|67
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|Delhi
|13418
|6540
|261
|Goa
|66
|19
|0
|Gujarat
|14056
|6412
|858
|Haryana
|1184
|765
|16
|Himachal Pradesh
|203
|63
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1621
|809
|21
|Jharkhand
|370
|148
|4
|Karnataka
|2089
|654
|42
|Kerala
|847
|521
|4
|Ladakh
|52
|43
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|6665
|3408
|290
|Maharashtra
|50231
|14600
|1635
|Manipur
|32
|4
|0
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|1336
|550
|7
|Puducherry
|41
|12
|0
|Punjab
|2060
|1898
|40
|Rajasthan
|7028
|3848
|163
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|16277
|8324
|111
|Telengana
|1854
|1090
|53
|Tripura
|191
|165
|0
|Uttarakhand
|317
|58
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|6268
|3538
|161
|West Bengal
|3667
|1339
|272
|Cases being reassigned to states
|2642
|Total#
|138845
|57721
|4021
