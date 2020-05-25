Coronavirus cases in India near 1.4 lakh; deaths cross 4,000 mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People walk past a market area in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland.

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported the highest ever spike of 6,977 cases. The nation is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will be in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. With 1,38,845 many cases, India is now among the top 10 countries in the world having maximum coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, overall number of global coronavirus cases has surged past the 5.4 million-mark, while the deaths increased to more than 345,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,406,537, while the death toll increased to 345,036, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Currently, the US has the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,643,098 and 97,711, respectively. In terms of cases, Brazil accounted for the second-highest number of infections at 363,211.

This was followed by Russia (344,481), the UK (260,916), Spain (235,772), Italy (229,858), France (182,709), Germany (180,328), Turkey (156,827), India (156,827), Iran (135,701), and Peru (119,959), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2823 1856 56 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 378 55 4 Bihar 2587 702 13 Chandigarh 238 186 3 Chhattisgarh 252 67 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 Delhi 13418 6540 261 Goa 66 19 0 Gujarat 14056 6412 858 Haryana 1184 765 16 Himachal Pradesh 203 63 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1621 809 21 Jharkhand 370 148 4 Karnataka 2089 654 42 Kerala 847 521 4 Ladakh 52 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 6665 3408 290 Maharashtra 50231 14600 1635 Manipur 32 4 0 Meghalaya 14 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 1336 550 7 Puducherry 41 12 0 Punjab 2060 1898 40 Rajasthan 7028 3848 163 Sikkim 1 0 0 Tamil Nadu 16277 8324 111 Telengana 1854 1090 53 Tripura 191 165 0 Uttarakhand 317 58 3 Uttar Pradesh 6268 3538 161 West Bengal 3667 1339 272 Cases being reassigned to states 2642 Total# 138845 57721 4021

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | No quarantine in Telangana for domestic travellers without COVID-19 symptoms

ALSO READ | Domestic flight operations resume after 62 days

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage