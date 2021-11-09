Tuesday, November 09, 2021
     
At 10,126, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise in 266 days; active cases decline to 1,40,638

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 32 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 135 consecutive days now.

New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2021 9:53 IST
india covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

India logged 10,126 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 266 days, while the active cases dipped to 1,40,638, the lowest in 263 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,43,77,113.

The death toll climbed to 4,61,389 with 332 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.41 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,188 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 36 days. 

The positivity rate was also recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been below two per cent  for the last 46 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,37,75,086, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7526 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3366 92  2050720 334  14401
3 Arunachal Pradesh 46 54864 13  280  
4 Assam 3286 37  603234 240  6031
5 Bihar 35 716438 9661  
6 Chandigarh 26 64520 820  
7 Chhattisgarh 238 992376 32  13584  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   10678   4  
9 Delhi 342 23  1414710 48  25091  
10 Goa 286 14  174686 42  3370
11 Gujarat 217 12  816457 41  10090  
12 Haryana 109 761181 17  10050  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1123 93  220128 233  3784
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1165 12  327579 96  4443
15 Jharkhand 146 343621 22  5138  
16 Karnataka 8018 13  2944099 290  38118
17 Kerala*** 71938 994  4914993 6136  33978 262 
18 Ladakh 123 20727 11  209  
19 Lakshadweep 0   10314   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 92 782294 11  10524  
21 Maharashtra 17281 877  6460663 1555  140403 15 
22 Manipur 699 121501 44  1937
23 Meghalaya 349 14  82078 36  1459
24 Mizoram 5710 240  119701 489  450
25 Nagaland 181 10  31068 13  689  
26 Odisha 2818 97  1032566 369  8361
27 Puducherry 270 25  126092 49  1862  
28 Punjab 222   585798 34  16564  
29 Rajasthan 42 945464 8954  
30 Sikkim 125 10  31521 13  400
31 Tamil Nadu 10372 102  2663323 937  36226
32 Telangana 3750 14  664933 174  3967
33 Tripura 134 83649 13  816  
34 Uttarakhand 137 336406 7402
35 Uttar Pradesh 83 1687226 10  22903  
36 West Bengal 7899 68  1571952 657  19240 14 
Total# 140638 2188  33775086 11982  461389 332

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 332 new fatalities include 262 from Kerala and 15 from Maharashtra.

Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths since the past few days.

A total of 4,61,389 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,403 from Maharashtra, 38,118 from Karnataka, 36,226 from Tamil Nadu, 33,978 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,903 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,240 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

(With inputs from PTI)

