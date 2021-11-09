At 10,126, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise in 266 days; active cases decline to 1,40,638

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 10,126 new COVID cases, 332 deaths in past 24 hours

India logged 10,126 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 266 days, while the active cases dipped to 1,40,638, the lowest in 263 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,43,77,113.

The death toll climbed to 4,61,389 with 332 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 32 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 135 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.41 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,188 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 36 days.

The positivity rate was also recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 46 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,37,75,086, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 2 7526 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3366 92 2050720 334 14401 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 46 3 54864 13 280 4 Assam 3286 37 603234 240 6031 3 5 Bihar 35 1 716438 2 9661 6 Chandigarh 26 1 64520 5 820 7 Chhattisgarh 238 6 992376 32 13584 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10678 4 9 Delhi 342 23 1414710 48 25091 10 Goa 286 14 174686 42 3370 2 11 Gujarat 217 12 816457 41 10090 12 Haryana 109 3 761181 17 10050 13 Himachal Pradesh 1123 93 220128 233 3784 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1165 12 327579 96 4443 3 15 Jharkhand 146 1 343621 22 5138 16 Karnataka 8018 13 2944099 290 38118 6 17 Kerala*** 71938 994 4914993 6136 33978 262 18 Ladakh 123 1 20727 11 209 19 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 92 8 782294 11 10524 21 Maharashtra 17281 877 6460663 1555 140403 15 22 Manipur 699 4 121501 44 1937 3 23 Meghalaya 349 14 82078 36 1459 1 24 Mizoram 5710 240 119701 489 450 1 25 Nagaland 181 10 31068 13 689 26 Odisha 2818 97 1032566 369 8361 4 27 Puducherry 270 25 126092 49 1862 28 Punjab 222 585798 34 16564 29 Rajasthan 42 3 945464 7 8954 30 Sikkim 125 10 31521 13 400 1 31 Tamil Nadu 10372 102 2663323 937 36226 6 32 Telangana 3750 14 664933 174 3967 1 33 Tripura 134 6 83649 13 816 34 Uttarakhand 137 4 336406 6 7402 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 83 2 1687226 10 22903 36 West Bengal 7899 68 1571952 657 19240 14 Total# 140638 2188 33775086 11982 461389 332

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 332 new fatalities include 262 from Kerala and 15 from Maharashtra.

Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths since the past few days.

A total of 4,61,389 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,403 from Maharashtra, 38,118 from Karnataka, 36,226 from Tamil Nadu, 33,978 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,903 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,240 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from PTI)

