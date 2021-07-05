At 39,796, India logs lowest single-day COVID cases in nearly 3 months; recovery rate at 97.11 pc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A worker collects wires from dismantled beds of a Covid care centre at CWG village near Akshardham

India recorded 39,796 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 723 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 42,352 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,97,00,430. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,05,02,362 with 4,82,071 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,02,728.

A total of 35,28,92,046 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

A total of 34,46,11,291 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 20 2 7330 5 128 2 Andhra Pradesh 35871 1452 1851062 4346 12815 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3057 93 33704 272 176 4 Assam 25084 177 486265 2524 4632 28 5 Bihar 1540 153 711279 284 9599 5 6 Chandigarh 149 2 60761 16 808 7 Chhattisgarh 5330 290 976706 581 13453 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 41 2 10522 4 4 9 Delhi 1016 25 1408456 106 24988 5 10 Goa 2129 45 162074 207 3069 7 11 Gujarat 2527 117 811169 190 10067 3 12 Haryana 1234 59 758144 98 9474 13 13 Himachal Pradesh 1446 133 197627 247 3482 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4048 161 308246 497 4335 2 15 Jharkhand 805 26 339966 116 5114 1 16 Karnataka 48139 5755 2768632 7751 35308 86 17 Kerala 104035 194 2843909 12515 13640 135 18 Ladakh 244 3 19669 11 202 19 Lakshadweep 255 25 9557 43 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 490 24 780445 61 9001 12 21 Maharashtra 120802 723 5845315 8395 122724 371 22 Manipur 6126 156 64329 520 1188 13 23 Meghalaya 4584 68 45596 522 855 6 24 Mizoram 3897 113 17254 355 95 1 25 Nagaland 1253 27 23699 95 499 1 26 Odisha 27452 286 887420 3158 4154 45 27 Puducherry 2107 125 113920 271 1760 1 28 Punjab 2538 214 577624 368 16103 17 29 Rajasthan 1260 52 942469 138 8934 4 30 Sikkim 2058 4 18589 182 308 31 Tamil Nadu 35881 826 2423606 4724 32933 115 32 Telangana 12454 272 609947 1114 3684 6 33 Tripura 3916 58 62843 363 692 7 34 Uttarakhand 1821 43 331494 197 7331 4 35 Uttar Pradesh 2461 99 1681412 204 22622 6 36 West Bengal 19280 449 1467038 1819 17779 21 Total# 485350 10183 29658078 52299 402005 955

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna be given this year to all doctors, nurses and paramedics who served the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be a true homage to doctors who lost their lives, he said.

In the letter to the prime minister, Kejriwal said this year's Bharat Ratna should be conferred upon doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

"Many doctors and nurses sacrificed their lives fighting Corona. If we honour them with Bharat Ratna, then it will be a true tribute to them. Lakhs of doctors and nurses served people selflessly without worrying about their lives and families. There can be no other better way (than honouring them with Bharat Ratna) to thank and honour them," he wrote in the letter in Hindi.

