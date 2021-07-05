Monday, July 05, 2021
     
  4. At 39,796, India logs lowest single-day COVID cases in nearly 3 months; recovery rate at 97.11 pc

At 39,796, India logs lowest single-day COVID cases in nearly 3 months; recovery rate at 97.11 pc

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2021 9:45 IST
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: A worker collects wires from dismantled beds of a Covid care centre at CWG village near Akshardham

India recorded 39,796 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 723 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 42,352 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,97,00,430. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,05,02,362 with 4,82,071 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,02,728.

A total of 35,28,92,046 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country. 

A total of 34,46,11,291 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 20 7330 128  
2 Andhra Pradesh 35871 1452  1851062 4346  12815 36 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3057 93  33704 272  176  
4 Assam 25084 177  486265 2524  4632 28 
5 Bihar 1540 153  711279 284  9599
6 Chandigarh 149 60761 16  808  
7 Chhattisgarh 5330 290  976706 581  13453
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 41 10522 4  
9 Delhi 1016 25  1408456 106  24988
10 Goa 2129 45  162074 207  3069
11 Gujarat 2527 117  811169 190  10067
12 Haryana 1234 59  758144 98  9474 13 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1446 133  197627 247  3482
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4048 161  308246 497  4335
15 Jharkhand 805 26  339966 116  5114
16 Karnataka 48139 5755  2768632 7751  35308 86 
17 Kerala 104035 194  2843909 12515  13640 135 
18 Ladakh 244 19669 11  202  
19 Lakshadweep 255 25  9557 43  49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 490 24  780445 61  9001 12 
21 Maharashtra 120802 723  5845315 8395  122724 371 
22 Manipur 6126 156  64329 520  1188 13 
23 Meghalaya 4584 68  45596 522  855
24 Mizoram 3897 113  17254 355  95
25 Nagaland 1253 27  23699 95  499
26 Odisha 27452 286  887420 3158  4154 45 
27 Puducherry 2107 125  113920 271  1760
28 Punjab 2538 214  577624 368  16103 17 
29 Rajasthan 1260 52  942469 138  8934
30 Sikkim 2058 18589 182  308  
31 Tamil Nadu 35881 826  2423606 4724  32933 115 
32 Telangana 12454 272  609947 1114  3684
33 Tripura 3916 58  62843 363  692
34 Uttarakhand 1821 43  331494 197  7331
35 Uttar Pradesh 2461 99  1681412 204  22622
36 West Bengal 19280 449  1467038 1819  17779 21 
Total# 485350 10183  29658078 52299  402005 955

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna be given this year to all doctors, nurses and paramedics who served the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be a true homage to doctors who lost their lives, he said.

In the letter to the prime minister, Kejriwal said this year's Bharat Ratna should be conferred upon doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

"Many doctors and nurses sacrificed their lives fighting Corona. If we honour them with Bharat Ratna, then it will be a true tribute to them. Lakhs of doctors and nurses served people selflessly without worrying about their lives and families. There can be no other better way (than honouring them with Bharat Ratna) to thank and honour them," he wrote in the letter in Hindi.

Also Read | Agra reports zero Covid cases after over 100 days

