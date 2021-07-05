At 39,796, India logs lowest single-day COVID cases in nearly 3 months; recovery rate at 97.11 pc

India recorded 39,796 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 723 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 42,352 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,97,00,430. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,05,02,362 with 4,82,071 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,02,728.
A total of 35,28,92,046 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.
A total of 34,46,11,291 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|20
|2
|7330
|5
|128
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|35871
|1452
|1851062
|4346
|12815
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3057
|93
|33704
|272
|176
|4
|Assam
|25084
|177
|486265
|2524
|4632
|28
|5
|Bihar
|1540
|153
|711279
|284
|9599
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|149
|2
|60761
|16
|808
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5330
|290
|976706
|581
|13453
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|41
|2
|10522
|4
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1016
|25
|1408456
|106
|24988
|5
|10
|Goa
|2129
|45
|162074
|207
|3069
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|2527
|117
|811169
|190
|10067
|3
|12
|Haryana
|1234
|59
|758144
|98
|9474
|13
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1446
|133
|197627
|247
|3482
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4048
|161
|308246
|497
|4335
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|805
|26
|339966
|116
|5114
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|48139
|5755
|2768632
|7751
|35308
|86
|17
|Kerala
|104035
|194
|2843909
|12515
|13640
|135
|18
|Ladakh
|244
|3
|19669
|11
|202
|19
|Lakshadweep
|255
|25
|9557
|43
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|490
|24
|780445
|61
|9001
|12
|21
|Maharashtra
|120802
|723
|5845315
|8395
|122724
|371
|22
|Manipur
|6126
|156
|64329
|520
|1188
|13
|23
|Meghalaya
|4584
|68
|45596
|522
|855
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|3897
|113
|17254
|355
|95
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1253
|27
|23699
|95
|499
|1
|26
|Odisha
|27452
|286
|887420
|3158
|4154
|45
|27
|Puducherry
|2107
|125
|113920
|271
|1760
|1
|28
|Punjab
|2538
|214
|577624
|368
|16103
|17
|29
|Rajasthan
|1260
|52
|942469
|138
|8934
|4
|30
|Sikkim
|2058
|4
|18589
|182
|308
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|35881
|826
|2423606
|4724
|32933
|115
|32
|Telangana
|12454
|272
|609947
|1114
|3684
|6
|33
|Tripura
|3916
|58
|62843
|363
|692
|7
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1821
|43
|331494
|197
|7331
|4
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2461
|99
|1681412
|204
|22622
|6
|36
|West Bengal
|19280
|449
|1467038
|1819
|17779
|21
|Total#
|485350
|10183
|29658078
|52299
|402005
|955
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna be given this year to all doctors, nurses and paramedics who served the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be a true homage to doctors who lost their lives, he said.
In the letter to the prime minister, Kejriwal said this year's Bharat Ratna should be conferred upon doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.
"Many doctors and nurses sacrificed their lives fighting Corona. If we honour them with Bharat Ratna, then it will be a true tribute to them. Lakhs of doctors and nurses served people selflessly without worrying about their lives and families. There can be no other better way (than honouring them with Bharat Ratna) to thank and honour them," he wrote in the letter in Hindi.