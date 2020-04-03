Image Source : PTI India's active coronavirus cases are now more than of China's

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 2,301, while the death toll stands at 56, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Out of these, 2,088 are active COVID-19 cases, while 156 people have recovered or discharged from the hospitals. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are among states to report fresh cases of coronavirus. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit among Indian states where 335 coronavirus positive cases have been reported so far. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 309 coronavirus positive cases, a sudden surge after the religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

With this, the active coronavirus cases in India currently stand at 2,088 and the number is higher than that of China's. According to the official coronavirus figures shared by China, the death toll in the country is over 3,300. However, the active cases in China have now shrunk to 1,727.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus toll crossed 53,000 on Friday with Italy (13,915) and Spain (10,348) accounting for nearly half the fatalities, while the number of cases was fast approaching a million, with the US having over a fifth of them, as per Worldometer's coronavirus updates.

The US, which had the maximum cases at 234,462, reported the third-highest number of deaths at 5,607, with 1,374 of them in New York City.

France, at 4,503 deaths, was in fourth place and was followed by China, from where the disease outbreak was first reported with 3,322 (3,199 of them in Hubei province, where epicenter Wuhan is located), and Iran at 3,160 deaths.

In India, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (16) so far, followed by Gujarat (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telangana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (4), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each. The 2,069 figure includes 55 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

The highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 335 so far, followed by Kerala at 265 and Tamil Nadu at 234.

