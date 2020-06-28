19,906‬ COVID-19 cases in India in steepest single-day rise, tally mounts to 5.28 lakh mark. State-wise list

Image Source : AP A doctor briefs a health worker before the start of a COVID-19 care center at a banquet hall in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 5.28 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 recovered and 16,095 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry Saturday said that 8 states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and also accounted for 87 per cent deaths due to the viral infection.

"It was mentioned that presently eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India," said a Health Ministry statement on the briefing it gave to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Health Ministry said it has informed the GoM that Central teams comprising epidemiologists, public health experts and a senior joint secretary-level officer have been formed to aid the states in their fight against Covid-19.

It added that another central team is visiting Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana to take stock of Covid-19 situation in these states.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava gave a presentation on testing strategy, where he explained the serological survey and the enhanced testing capacity per day.

"The samples tested in the last 24 hours have increased to 2,20,479 taking the total cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, to 79,96,707. India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs," the ministry statement said.

According to the ministry, the GoM was also apprised about the growing medical infrastructure in the country.

As on June 27, the Covid-related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,039 dedicated Covid hospitals with 1,76,275 isolation beds, 22,940 ICU beds and 77,268 oxygen supported beds; 2,398 dedicated Covid Health Centres with 1,39,483 isolation beds, 11,539 ICU beds and 51,321 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised. "Moreover, 8,958 COVID Care Centres with 8,10,621 beds are now available to combat Covid-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 185.18 lakh N95 masks and 116.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the states/UTs/ Central Institutions," the statement added.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 43 0 72 Andhra Pradesh 6648 5480 157 12285 Arunachal Pradesh 122 54 1 177 Assam 2307 4500 9 6816 Bihar 2029 6843 59 8931 Chandigarh 87 335 6 428 Chhattisgarh 618 1914 13 2545 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 122 55 0 177 Delhi 28329 49301 2558 80188 Goa 706 420 2 1128 Gujarat 6511 22409 1789 30709 Haryana 4737 8472 218 13427 Himachal Pradesh 376 509 9 894 Jammu and Kashmir 2648 4225 93 6966 Jharkhand 603 1724 12 2339 Karnataka 4445 7287 191 11923 Kerala 1939 2110 22 4071 Ladakh 405 554 1 960 Madhya Pradesh 2444 9971 550 12965 Maharashtra 67615 84245 7273 159133 Manipur 660 432 0 1092 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 Mizoram 93 55 0 148 Nagaland 223 164 0 387 Odisha 1726 4606 18 6350 Puducherry 388 221 10 619 Punjab 1608 3320 128 5056 Rajasthan 3186 13367 391 16944 Sikkim 41 46 0 87 Tamil Nadu 33216 44094 1025 78335 Telangana 8265 4928 243 13436 Tripura 262 1071 1 1334 Uttarakhand 842 1912 37 2791 Uttar Pradesh 6685 14215 649 21549 West Bengal 5293 10789 629 16711 Cases being reassigned to states 7839 7839 Total# 203051 309713 16095 528859

