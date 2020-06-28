Sunday, June 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 19,906‬ COVID-19 cases in India in steepest single-day rise, tally mounts to 5.28 lakh mark. State-wise list

19,906‬ COVID-19 cases in India in steepest single-day rise, tally mounts to 5.28 lakh mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 5.28 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 recovered and 16,095 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2020 9:44 IST
Coronavirus cases india, covid deaths india
Image Source : AP

A doctor briefs a health worker before the start of a COVID-19 care center at a banquet hall in New Delhi. 

India coronavirus cases have crossed 5.28 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 recovered and 16,095 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry Saturday said that 8 states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and also accounted for 87 per cent deaths due to the viral infection.

"It was mentioned that presently eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India," said a Health Ministry statement on the briefing it gave to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The death toll in India due to viral infection was 15,685 so far, and coronavirus cases have crossed 5 lakh.

The Health Ministry said it has informed the GoM that Central teams comprising epidemiologists, public health experts and a senior joint secretary-level officer have been formed to aid the states in their fight against Covid-19.

It added that another central team is visiting Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana to take stock of Covid-19 situation in these states.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava gave a presentation on testing strategy, where he explained the serological survey and the enhanced testing capacity per day.

"The samples tested in the last 24 hours have increased to 2,20,479 taking the total cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, to 79,96,707. India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs," the ministry statement said.

According to the ministry, the GoM was also apprised about the growing medical infrastructure in the country.

As on June 27, the Covid-related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,039 dedicated Covid hospitals with 1,76,275 isolation beds, 22,940 ICU beds and 77,268 oxygen supported beds; 2,398 dedicated Covid Health Centres with 1,39,483 isolation beds, 11,539 ICU beds and 51,321 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised. "Moreover, 8,958 COVID Care Centres with 8,10,621 beds are now available to combat Covid-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 185.18 lakh N95 masks and 116.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the states/UTs/ Central Institutions," the statement added.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 43 0 72
Andhra Pradesh 6648 5480 157 12285
Arunachal Pradesh 122 54 1 177
Assam 2307 4500 9 6816
Bihar 2029 6843 59 8931
Chandigarh 87 335 6 428
Chhattisgarh 618 1914 13 2545
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 122 55 0 177
Delhi 28329 49301 2558 80188
Goa 706 420 2 1128
Gujarat 6511 22409 1789 30709
Haryana 4737 8472 218 13427
Himachal Pradesh 376 509 9 894
Jammu and Kashmir 2648 4225 93 6966
Jharkhand 603 1724 12 2339
Karnataka 4445 7287 191 11923
Kerala 1939 2110 22 4071
Ladakh 405 554 1 960
Madhya Pradesh 2444 9971 550 12965
Maharashtra 67615 84245 7273 159133
Manipur 660 432 0 1092
Meghalaya 4 42 1 47
Mizoram 93 55 0 148
Nagaland 223 164 0 387
Odisha 1726 4606 18 6350
Puducherry 388 221 10 619
Punjab 1608 3320 128 5056
Rajasthan 3186 13367 391 16944
Sikkim 41 46 0 87
Tamil Nadu 33216 44094 1025 78335
Telangana 8265 4928 243 13436
Tripura 262 1071 1 1334
Uttarakhand 842 1912 37 2791
Uttar Pradesh 6685 14215 649 21549
West Bengal 5293 10789 629 16711
Cases being reassigned to states 7839     7839
Total# 203051 309713 16095 528859

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X