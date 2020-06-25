16,922 new corona cases in India in steepest rise in 24 hours, tally crosses 4.73 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Image Source : AP File photo of March -- A man sits outside a closed wholesale market in Mumbai, India. The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago.

India coronavirus cases have crossed lakh-mark 4.73 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 271697 recovered, 14,894 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has converted many rail coaches into isolation centres to extend a helping hand in combating the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 14,000 lives in the country so far.

General Manager of North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhary said the coaches began getting patients from Wednesday. The railway coaches in Shakurbasti have been stationed in a shed to protect them from direct sunlight. These rail coach isolation facilities can be moved to any part of the country on a short notice.

On June 17, on the demand of Delhi government, the Northern Railway installed 503 isolation coaches at nine railway stations in the national capital. These coaches will be used to keep patients with low symptoms.

The arrangements have been made as per the agreement between the Ministry of Railways and the state government.

Northern Railway will be responsible for infrastructural facilities like cleaning and sanitation of platforms, providing house-keeping materials, management of bio-toilets, provision of power supply, water etc.

Sate-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 43 0 56 Andhra Pradesh 5428 4779 124 10331 Arunachal Pradesh 120 38 0 158 Assam 2231 3958 9 6198 Bihar 2039 6113 57 8209 Chandigarh 91 323 6 420 Chhattisgarh 780 1627 12 2419 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 90 30 0 120 Delhi 26588 41437 2365 70390 Goa 660 289 2 951 Gujarat 6120 21088 1735 28943 Haryana 4897 6925 188 12010 Himachal Pradesh 332 466 8 806 Jammu and Kashmir 2516 3818 88 6422 Jharkhand 626 1570 11 2207 Karnataka 3803 6151 164 10118 Kerala 1693 1888 22 3603 Ladakh 666 274 1 941 Madhya Pradesh 2441 9473 534 12448 Maharashtra 62369 73792 6739 142900 Manipur 642 328 0 970 Meghalaya 3 42 1 46 Mizoram 123 19 0 142 Nagaland 199 148 0 347 Odisha 1612 4123 17 5752 Puducherry 276 176 9 461 Punjab 1415 3099 113 4627 Rajasthan 3023 12611 375 16009 Sikkim 45 39 0 84 Tamil Nadu 28839 37763 866 67468 Telangana 5858 4361 225 10444 Tripura 361 897 1 1259 Uttarakhand 867 1721 35 2623 Uttar Pradesh 6375 12586 596 19557 West Bengal 4880 9702 591 15173 Cases being reassigned to states 8493 8493 Total# 186514 271697 14894 473105

(With inputs from IANS)

