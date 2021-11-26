India's growth story is being disrupted by forces with a colonial mindset: PM on Constitution Day

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Govt dedicated to Constitution and we have shown that: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's growth story is being disrupted by forces with a colonial mindset, including in the name of freedom of expression. Addressing a Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court, he said a colonial mindset still exists, years after the end to colonialism, and these forces are putting obstacles in the path of growth of the developing nations.

Govt dedicated to Constitution, does not discriminate in development and we have shown that

It's a reality that even after decades post-Independence, a large section of people in the country had to suffer exclusion; crores of those people who didn't even have a toilet at their house, who were living in the dark in the absence of electricity, who were without water.

Investing oneself in understanding their problems, their pain to make their lives easier - I consider this the real honour of the Constitution. I'm satisfied that in line with this sentiment of the Constitution, a vigorous drive is going on to convert exclusion into inclusion.

If we compare to other countries, then the nations that became independent around the same time as India, are way ahead of us today. It means, that a lot of things still need to be done. We have to reach the goal together

Hundreds of years of dependence pushed India into several problems. The India that was once called a golden bird was suffering from poverty, starvation & diseases. In that background, the Constitution always helped us in taking forward the nation.

Our Constitution drafters gave us the Constitution in the light of the dreams seen by the people who lived & died for independence and by cherishing the thousands of years long great traditions of India.

