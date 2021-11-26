India's growth story is being disrupted by forces with a colonial mindset: PM on Constitution Day

Highlights
- A large section of people in the country still have to suffer exclusion
- The Constitution always helped us in taking forward the nation
- Constitution our greatest strength to remove obstacles being created by colonial mindset
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's growth story is being disrupted by forces with a colonial mindset, including in the name of freedom of expression. Addressing a Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court, he said a colonial mindset still exists, years after the end to colonialism, and these forces are putting obstacles in the path of growth of the developing nations.
Big Takeaways:
- Govt dedicated to Constitution, does not discriminate in development and we have shown that
- It's a reality that even after decades post-Independence, a large section of people in the country had to suffer exclusion; crores of those people who didn't even have a toilet at their house, who were living in the dark in the absence of electricity, who were without water.
- Investing oneself in understanding their problems, their pain to make their lives easier - I consider this the real honour of the Constitution. I'm satisfied that in line with this sentiment of the Constitution, a vigorous drive is going on to convert exclusion into inclusion.
- If we compare to other countries, then the nations that became independent around the same time as India, are way ahead of us today. It means, that a lot of things still need to be done. We have to reach the goal together
- Hundreds of years of dependence pushed India into several problems. The India that was once called a golden bird was suffering from poverty, starvation & diseases. In that background, the Constitution always helped us in taking forward the nation.
- Our Constitution drafters gave us the Constitution in the light of the dreams seen by the people who lived & died for independence and by cherishing the thousands of years long great traditions of India.
