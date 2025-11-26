Constitution is guiding document to shun colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking: President Murmu Since 2015, Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu released a digital version of the Constitution of India in nine languages -- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese -- during the Constitution Day programme in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, marking the 75th Constitution Day. A commemorative booklet "Bharat ke Samvidhan main Kala aur Calligraphy" was also released during the programme.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders attended the Constitution Day event.

Addressing a Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, now called 'Samvidhan Sadan', President Murmu said that the Constitution has ensured the nation's self-respect and dignity. She further said that the Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected.

"I am delighted to be among you all on the historic occasion of Constitution Day. On this very day, November 26, 1949, in this very Central Hall of the Constitution House, the members of the Constituent Assembly completed the task of drafting the Constitution of India. On this very day that year, we, the people of India, adopted our Constitution. After independence, the Constituent Assembly also served as India's interim Parliament. Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, was one of the principal architects of our Constitution," she said.

The President said that women, youth, SCs, STs, farmers, the middle class, and the emerging new middle class are strengthening India's democratic system. She added that bringing 25 crore people out of poverty stands as one of the country’s greatest achievements.

Om Birla on Constitution Day

During the Constitution Day celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: "On this auspicious occasion, we pay our respectful homage to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly of India; Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution; and to all the members of the Constituent Assembly. Their remarkable wisdom, foresight, and tireless hard work resulted in such a magnificent Constitution, which guarantees justice, equality, fraternity, and respect and dignity for every citizen...

"This Central Chamber of the Constituent Assembly is the sacred place where, after intense discussion, dialogue, and deliberation, our Constitution was shaped; the aspirations of the people were enshrined in constitutional provisions.

"Under the guidance of our Constitution, over the past seven decades, we have formulated policies and laws to achieve the goals of social justice and inclusive development. Under the guidance of our Constitution, we have embarked on a transformative journey of good governance and socio-economic development..."

Constitution proved Bharat is one and it will be one forever: VP

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said that "the soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one, and it will remain one forever," emphasising the document’s unifying spirit during the Constitution Day programme.

He further said that the Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic empowerment of the weaker sections. "In the spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards the 'Viksit Bharat' goal during this 'Amrit Kaal'," he added.

Since 2015, Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. While some provisions of the Constitution came into force immediately, the others came into effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a Republic.

