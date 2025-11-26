BJP rolls out nationwide drive to clarify SIR, counter 'misinformation' and misleading narratives BJP leaders claim that opposition parties are intentionally shaping a false narrative around the SIR exercise to mislead voters about the electoral roll revision process. Tarun Chugh has stated that the party is fully geared up to counter these alleged distortions and rumours.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide awareness drive to counter what it describes as misinformation and confusion being spread by opposition parties about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party says the campaign is meant to clarify the objectives and process of SIR, and to reassure voters that the exercise is based on official rules and transparent procedures.

Central team to lead outreach

A central coordination team headed by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has been set up to steer the campaign across states where SIR is underway. This core group includes leaders such as K Laxman, Alka Gurjar, OP Dhankhar, Rituraj Sinha, Anirban Ganguly, K Annamalai and others, who are tasked with designing outreach based on data, official inputs and feedback from the ground.

Workshops and grassroots engagement

Members of the team are touring multiple states, holding workshops and meetings with party workers to equip them with factual information on the revision process. The BJP is also running structured engagement programmes at the grassroots, aiming to ensure that accurate details about SIR reach citizens down to the booth level.

BJP’s charge against opposition

Party leaders allege that opposition parties are deliberately building a misleading narrative around SIR to misguide voters. Tarun Chugh has said the BJP is 'fully prepared' to respond to what it calls distorted interpretations and rumours, and has instructed cadres to maintain constant contact with voters to explain the party’s position.

Booth-level mobilisation

According to BJP functionaries, meetings of party workers are being held at every tier, from state units to booth committees, in states where the revision is in progress. The party has pledged to respond on all platforms, using verified facts and documentary evidence, to clear doubts and “present the real picture” of the SIR exercise.

SIR phase two across 12 regions

The Election Commission of India is set to conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories.

The regions covered include:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Gujarat

Kerala,

Lakshadweep

Madhya Pradesh

Puducherry

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Timeline of the revision exercise

Under the schedule notified for this phase, printing and training activities are slated from October 28 to November 3, followed by an enumeration phase from November 4 to December 4. Draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, after which claims and objections can be filed from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

Final rolls by February 2026

The notice and hearing phase for verification is planned between December 9 and January 31, 2026. The final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on February 7, 2026, ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Bihar pilot and expansion

The first phase of SIR was conducted in Bihar in September as a precursor to the state’s Assembly elections. That exercise is now being followed by the wider rollout across the 12 additional states and Union Territories under the second phase.