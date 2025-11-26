Put duties towards nation first to realise Viksit Bharat: PM Modi's letter to citizens on Constitution Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that these were the foundations for a strong democracy.

New Delhi:

On Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. In a letter to citizens, on the 76th year of the Constitution's adoption, PM Modi highlighted the greatness of the Constitution, the importance of Fundamental Duties, and why one should celebrate becoming a first-time voter, among other things.

PM Modi asked fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that these were foundations for a strong democracy. He underscored that the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come. "Our country has given us so much and this brings out a deep sense of gratitude from within. And, when we live with this feeling, fulfilling our duties becomes integral to our nature.

"To carry out our duties, it becomes imperative to put in our full capability and dedication in every task. Every action of ours should strengthen the Constitution and further national goals and interests. It is after all our responsibility to fulfil the dreams envisioned by the framers of our Constitution. When we work with this sense of duty, our nation’s social and economic progress will multiply manifold," he said.

Prime Minister Modi recalled two deeply symbolic moments of personal reverence — bowing at the steps of Parliament in 2014 and placing the Constitution on his forehead in 2019 — as expressions of his commitment to democratic ideals. He said the Constitution has empowered millions like him, noting that its "strength and sanctity" have shaped his own journey.

"It is the power of our Constitution that enabled a person like me, coming from a humble and economically disadvantaged family, to serve as the Head of the Government continuously for over 24 years. I still remember the moments in 2014, when I came to Parliament for the first time and bowed, touching the steps of the greatest temple of democracy. Again, in 2019, after the election results, when I entered the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, I bowed and placed the Constitution on my forehead as a mark of reverence. This Constitution has given several others, like me, the power to dream and the strength to work towards it," he wrote.

PM Modi to first-time voters

Asserting that the Constitution has given the citizens the right to vote, he said, "As citizens, it is our duty to never miss the opportunity to vote in national, state and local elections where we are registered."

He also stressed the responsibility of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18.

The Prime Minister also called for organising special ceremonies on November 26 every year in schools and colleges to celebrate those youngsters who are turning 18. "This way our first-time voters will feel that in addition to being students, they are also active participants in the process of nation-building," he said.

PM Modi recalls Mahatma Gandhi's belief

PM Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi's belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation for social and economic progress.

He recalled the contribution of Rajendra Prasad and B R Ambedkar and several others in the drafting of the Constitution. He also paid tributes to the leadership of Vallabhbhai Patel, Birsa Munda and Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

"All these personalities and milestones remind us of the primacy of our duties, something the Constitution also emphasises through a dedicated chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A. These duties guide us on how to collectively achieve social and economic progress," PM Modi said.

He recalled that Mahatma Gandhi always emphasised the duties of a citizen. "He believed that a duty well performed created a corresponding right and that real rights are a result of the performance of duty," Modi said.

PM Modi said Sardar Patel's visionary leadership ensured the political unification of India. "It was his inspiration and courage of conviction that guided our steps to act against Articles 370 and 35(A). The Constitution of India is now fully in force in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring all constitutional rights for the people, especially the women and the marginalised communities," he said.

The life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda continues to inspire India's resolve to ensure justice, dignity and empowerment for the tribal communities, Modi added.

PM Modi pays tribute to framers of the Constitution

He further said that it gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality, and liberty. "Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality, and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy," Modi said in a separate post on X.

He also paid tributes to the framers of the Constitution. "Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat," he added.

