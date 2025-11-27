Congress using foreign-based X accounts to 'set narrative' against PM Modi, RSS: BJP BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wants to incite a civil war in India. He questioned Gandhi for speaking against constitutional organisations in abroad and said time has come to 'reject' and 'sideline' the Congress leader.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that Congress has created its 'X' (formerly Twitter) accounts from foreign countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, the United States (US), Malaysia and Singapore to build a 'narrative' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the saffron party.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the locations about many X accounts linked to the grand old party were either changed to India or concealed following the launch of new features of the micro-blogging website.

"Maharashtra Congress' X account is based in Ireland. They have now changed it to India. But when the account was created, it was based in Ireland. Himachal Pradesh Congress' account is connected via the Thailand Android app, though it is based in India," Patra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Lok Sabha MP from Odisha's Puri further alleged that the social media accounts from the above-mentioned countries aim to create a malicious campaign against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over Congress' 'vote chori' allegations. He said many of these accounts, which want Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to become India's prime minister, are actually fake IDs.

"To demean PM Modi and RSS, and to promote Rahul Gandhi, accounts based in foreign countries are working," news agency ANI quoted Patra as saying. "People in Singapore are working to make Rahul Gandhi the PM. They are neither voters nor Indians... People from West Asia, Singapore, Pakistan and Bangladesh are supporting Rahul Gandhi. He is getting certificates of greatness from foreign countries."

Attacking the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Patra said the Congress MP wants to incite a civil war in India. He questioned Gandhi for speaking against constitutional organisations in abroad and said time has come to 'reject' and 'sideline' the Congress leader as he is 'unfit' to become a politician.

"He compares the RSS and BJP to the Muslim Brotherhood. His party says it will take to the streets and create a situation similar to that of Bangladesh and Nepal in India. He goes abroad and speaks against every constitutional organisation of India," Patra added.