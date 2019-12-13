Image Source : FILE Congress urges PM to convene all-party meet on Assam situation

Stating that the situation in the Northeast states was disturbing and Army action was not the answer, the Congress Party has asked the government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. Speaking during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the situation could have been avoided had the government not rushed into the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which grants citizenship to illegal non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Rajya Sabha MP has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting of the Chief Ministers of all the states to find a solution to the problem. He said that the local people in the Northeastern states, especially Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur fear influx of immigrants, which could disturb their culture and composition of the society.

The former minister noted that many of the states share International Border with Bangladesh, China and Bhutan and, hence, could impact relations with these countries. "The situation cannot be allowed to aggravate further. It is the duty of all of us. The Rajya Sabha being the Council of States has a special responsibility. We cannot be silent," Anand Sharma said.

Following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, some parts of the Northeast, especially Assam have been on the boil. In many parts of the state, curfew has been imposed. On Thursday, two people were killed after police opened fire on them for defying the curfew order.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned after one of the members raised the issue of a remark made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lower House. Some of the MPs from the treasury bench raised slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' (apologise) over the former Congress president's 'rape in India' remark. The Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urged the members to maintain order in the House. But, when the members continued to shout, the Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Also Read | Kerala, Punjab join West Bengal; refuse to implement Citizenship Bill

Also Read | Citizenship Bill becomes Act after presidential nod​