Congress president election 2022: Party yet to decide on dates to elect next chief

Congress president election 2022 : The Central Election Authority of the Congress party is awaiting nod from the working committee to announce the schedule for electing the next Congress President as the grand old party is still in search of a consensus candidate for the top post after refusal from Rahul Gandhi.

While sources said that the top choice is Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had said on Monday (August 22) that Rahul Gandhi should re-think his decision as it will demoralise the party workers.

The sources also said that Congress wants to complete the organisational election by September, as it does not want to be on the firing line of the G-23 grouping after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma from state committees and with Haryana strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda batting for the cause of senior party leaders.

Also, Manish Tewari had taken a contrary stand to that of the Congress on the Agnipath scheme, which made the party uncomfortable.

Another idea was mooted some time ago according to which Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party President while working presidents will be appointed for each zone.

The other name doing the rounds for the top party post is Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Some leaders from the Scheduled Castes (SC) who could be given the top post include Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge and Meira Kumar. Kharge is Rahul Gandhi's confidante and can be instrumental in Karnataka polls.

