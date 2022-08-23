'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan': Congress releases logo, tagline of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh during a press conference regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi.

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' : Congress on Tuesday launched the tagline, booklet, and logo of its much-talked-about 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The party is all geared up for the 'padayatra' that will commence from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The yatra, which plans to unite various sections of the country, will be headed by Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh were present at the launch at the party headquarters. The tagline of the yatra is 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' which means 'let us walk together to unite the country'.

Sources have suggested that parties like DMK and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) have confirmed their participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters their respective states.

Speaking about the website, senior Congress leader and the chairman of the agitation committee of the Congress Party, Digvijaya Singh said that people could register themselves online for the campaign. He said, "Anyone who wants to join the Yatra can join Rahul Gandhi by registering on the website".

Elaborating on the aim of the yatra, Jairam Ramesh, Communication in charge of Congress, said, "Bharat Jodo is against the social polarisation, political division, abuse of the constitution, growing centralization of power with the central government are the reasons why this Bharat Jodo is required in the country."

Congress leaders will raise issues like inflation, unemployment and the communal divide that the party alleges has been created by the ruling BJP through the march.

What is the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'?

The "padayatra" (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories. Congress is planning to hold the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir that will be about 3,500 km long and will be completed in about 150 days. The Yatra is slated to begin on September 7 while several party workers and leaders are expected to participate in the 'padyatra'.

