Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam faints while protesting in Well of the House over NEET issue, rushed to hospital

Congress party's Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam was on Friday taken away in an ambulance from Parliament after she felt dizzy and fell. When the incident happened, she was protesting in the Well of of the House over NEET issue. She has been admitted to RML Hospital.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who went to see her in the hospital said the members of the House should be treated properly. "Doctors will take her for the CT scan. After that, they will tell everything...her proper health examination is very important to recover...She fell but still, the House was not adjourned, it was going on...No one came to see...The members of the House should be treated properly and I condemn this behaviour of the House which they showed..," Kharge said.

Ruckus over NEET

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday as the opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET. When the House reassembled at 12 noon, opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on matters related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told opposition members that they can discuss the matter during the course of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.