Congress MLA Uma Thomas on ventilator support after falling 15 feet from Kochi stadium

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress MLA Uma Thomas critical after falling from stadium

Congress MLA Uma Thomas on Sunday fell from JLN stadium gallery. She is on ventilator support after sustaining head and spinal injuries and the treatment is underway at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas had arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to attend a dance programme. Tragically, she fell from the VIP gallery of the stadium, approximately 15 ft high.

MLA Uma Thomas in critical condition

After falling from such a height, MLA Thomas was rushed to a private hospital near the stadium by volunteers and others. According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, injuries were found on the head and the spinal cord. Due to the fractures sustained on the face and ribs, there is internal bleeding in the lungs.

Hospital authorities said she is under critical care treatment. Reportedly, she hit her head on the concrete ground after falling from the gallery.

According to Congress sources cited by the news agencies, there was limited space between the front row seats and the edge of the gallery that was ‘barricaded’ using a ribbon.

Expert medical team from Health Department to monitor the situation

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who visited the hospital, said an expert medical team from the Health Department would soon join the hospital's doctors.

Health Minister Veena George said that an expert medical team from the Health Department would assess the health condition of Uma Thomas. The team, led by Kottayam Medical College Superintendent Dr Jayakumar, includes specialists from Kottayam Government Medical College and Ernakulam Government Medical College, along with the hospital's existing medical board.

Considering the graveness of the situation, the health minister also held discussions with Minister Rajeeve, who is in-charge of the district, and interacted with the doctors overseeing Uma Thomas's treatment.

Went to attend 'Mridanga Naadam' event

Uma Thomas had arrived to attend the event 'Mridanga Naadam' at the stadium, where approximately 12,000 dancers, including actor-dancer Divya Unni, performed Bharatanatyam in a bid for a Guinness World Record.

Meanwhile, the Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya inspected the accident site and said they would register a case regarding the alleged security lapses.

(With PTI inputs)