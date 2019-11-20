Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Congress MLA Taraprasad blows flying kiss to speaker in Odisha Assembly

Congress MLA Taraprasad blows flying kiss to speaker in Odisha Assembly

Among other issues, Congress MLA Taraprasad at the Odisha Assembly drew the government's attention to the drinking water problems in his constituency.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2019 7:52 IST
Odisha Assembly flying kiss
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Cong MLA blows flying kiss to speaker in Odisha Assembly

After he was allowed to raise issues faced by his constituency, Congress MLA Taraprasad on Tuesday blew a flying kiss to Speaker SN Patro in the Odisha Assembly. Bahinipati's act evoked peals of laughter in the Assembly as he was the first person to ask questions in the House. However, Bahinipati later clarified that he did not mean to insult Patro and that the gesture was a mark of gratitude towards the speaker.

"I wanted to thank the Speaker. The flying kiss was a mark of my appreciation for him as he showed concern for the backward areas in my constituencies."

"I am indebted to the Speaker for giving me the opportunity among the 147 members of the House to raise the first question," Bahinipati told reporters outside the Assembly.

Among other issues, the MLA drew the government's attention to the drinking water problems in his constituency.

The lawmaker had last week raised eyebrows when he approached Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the first day of the winter session and asked, "Apana Khusi Ta? (Sir, Are you happy?)"

Patnaik had promptly responded, saying "Mu Bahut Khushi. (I am very happy)".

The BJD president, during his election campaigns earlier this year, often asked voters if they were happy.

The phrase has gained such popularity in the state that T-shirts with 'Apana Khusi ta' written on them are being sold online.

Also Read | Do not call your superiors 'Bhai', maintain official decorum: Odisha Government

Also Read  80 people fall ill as toxic gas leaks from plant in Odisha

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story18.5 kg fish fetches Rs 12,000 in Bengal Next StoryNASA image shows stubble burning as Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor'  