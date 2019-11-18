Image Source : ANI Do not call your superiors 'Bhai', maintain official decorum: Odisha Government

Do not call your superiors 'Bhai', the Odisha government has directed its officials. The government has directed i to maintain official decorum at the workplace and refrain from addressing their superiors as 'bhai'. The Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services warned junior level officers of disciplinary action if they are found addressing their senior officers 'bhai'.

"Junior level officers of this directorate and in field offices are not maintaining office decorum in dealing with their superiors even in presence of Higher Authority. For example, the technical officers are calling 'Bhai' to their senior officers like SDVO/CDVO & Joint Director level-I," director Ratnakar Rout in a circular.

The circular was issued on Saturday.

"It is not proper on part of any of the government servant to address to their higher authority in this way, irrespective of whatever personal relation they are having among themselves during office hours or office premises. This not only violates Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1959, but also amounts to insubordination," the director said.

(With inputs from IANS)