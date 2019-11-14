80 people fall ill as toxic gas leaks from plant in Odisha

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

At least 80 people fell sick after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Khantapada area in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday evening. The patients included mostly women. According to the police, the incident took place at around 8 pm when the gas, suspected to be ammonia, leaked from the plant located at Panapana, mostly affecting workers of the factory who complained of breathing problems.

"As per preliminary information, it is suspected that ammonia gas leaked at the processing unit and things will be clear after a thorough examination," he said.

The affected people were taken to the Khantapada primary health centre and 50 of them were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital here, the officer said.

Fire brigade personnel from Balasore reached the spot near the national highway.

Doctors said the situation is under control and many of the affected people were being discharged after first aid.

